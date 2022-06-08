ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IN

Several Injured In Two Car Crash In DeKalb County Tuesday

By Michael McIntyre
WOWO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Multiple people were injured in a two car crash in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.. Around 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, DeKalb County Sheriff’s...

www.wowo.com

Vehicle hits bicyclist in Goshen, leaves scene

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers from the Goshen Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist accident that occurred in Goshen on the 1600 block of S. Main St. early Thursday morning. The accused vehicle left the scene of the accident causing injury, according to police. There they...
GOSHEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Bond increased for woman charged in drunken Montpelier crash that killed two

MONTPELIER, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC and WTHR) - A Blackford County judge has increased the bond for a woman accused of driving through a Montpelier home, hitting and killing a man and his 5-year-old great-grandson. WPTA affiliate WTHR reports that the judge increased 46-year-old Brandi Bare’s bond from $5,000...
95.3 MNC

Middlebury bicyclist struck by pick-up truck

A Middlebury woman riding her bicycle is being treated for internal injuries and head injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck. The collision happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, on U.S. 20, west of County Road 43. The 28-year-old woman was traveling eastbound. The Elkhart County...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
WOWO News

One person in serious condition after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in serious condition after being stabbed early Thursday morning. The stabbing occurred at the Tall Oaks Apartments on the 7300 block of Decatur Road on the city’s south side, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. This story...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One Man Dead In Tuesday Night Motorcycle Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Tuesday Night crash in Fort Wayne killed a motorcyclist. Shortly before 8:30 P.M., Fort Wayne Police responded to the 6200 block of St. Joe Rd, in reference to a motorcycle and vehicle accident. Early reports indicated that the motorcycle was traveling south bound on St. Joe road when a midsize SUV pulled out of Arch Apartments attempting to turn north. The motorcycle appeared to be going at a high rate of speed and collided with the rear drivers side of the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle landed in the roadway and when medics arrived on scene they provided medical attention, however, the driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The motorcycle driver was an adult male. The drive of the SUV was and adult female and did not sustain any injuries. Further details of the crash have not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Eastbound lanes of I-94 shut down in La Porte County

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The eastbound lanes of I-94 are shut down in La Porte County due to a crash. All lanes are closed at mile marker 43.1, which is between US20 and the Michigan State line. A second crash at mile marker 33 on eastbound I-94 has also...
LA PORTE, IN
