A national residential swimming pool maintenance franchise has set up shop in one Alabama city, and is looking to expand to other metro areas in the state. Pool Scouts has opened its first location in Huntsville. It comes at a time when residential pool sales are surging, driven by forces at work even before the COVID-19 pandemic had Americans investing more heavily in their homes. A report earlier this year by market analysts Technavio projected the swimming pool market to grow by $3.56 billion by 2024.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO