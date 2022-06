People who surf in Washington state rarely talk about how easy it is. The climate of the Pacific Northwest is far from tropical; depending on the time of year, water temperatures can range from the low 40s to mid-50s degrees Fahrenheit. At popular spots like Westport and La Push, it’s common to see surfers wearing 4/3 or 5/4/3 wetsuits, which are designed for water as biting as 43 degrees. Given the added unpredictability of rain and wind, most surfers will add on booties, gloves, and a hood.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO