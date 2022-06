The 154th running of Belmont Stakes will take place this Saturday on NBC at Belmont Park in Elmont NY. The mile and a half track always concludes the triple crown races but doesn't produce the same headlines as the Derby and Preakness, at least not in 2022. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will be in the field of 8 and maybe he will mess up a few more betting cards this weekend. It still should be a fun race as it always is. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

BELMONT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO