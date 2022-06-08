ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Joker 2: Fans expressing same casting hope after discovering what Folie à Deux means

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021sHT_0g43pXcQ00

Joker fans are all expressing the same hope about the newly announced sequel after discovering its title.

It was announced on Tuesday (7 June) that Joaquin Phoenix would be returning as Arthur Fleck in a follow-up to Todd Phillip’s 2019 Oscar-winning hit.

Phillips has written the Joker 2 script alongside Scott Silver and, in an Instagram post, revealed the title to be Joker: Folie à Deux.

The meaning of the phrase is “a delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association”, and after discovering this, many fans are recalling a recent interview with actor Willem Dafoe.

Speaking to GQ earlier this year, Dafoe said he had an idea for a possible sequel to Joker, which resembled a comic book storyline titled “The Return of the Joker”.

“There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker Imposter,” Dafoe said. “If you had Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did."

Fans are now hoping that Dafoe could be a part of the new film, especially as the title tallies up with this plot idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhuBP_0g43pXcQ00

“If Willem Dafoe isnt in Joker 2 then I don’t want it,” one fan wrote, with another stating: “Make the second Joker Willem Dafoe.”

Others wondered if the title could refer to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn – but agreed this would feel underwhelming if this storyline was hashed out yet again on film after Suicide Squad .

“Please can this be the Joker copycat thing Willem Dafoe suggested and not them dragging Harley back into dependance on this man,” a fan wrote.

There is currently no word on a release date, but Joker: Folie à Deux is expected in 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian she would become ‘obsessed’ with him in exactly four months

Kim Kardashian has opened about the start of her relationship with Pete Davidson and how he predicted she’d become “obsessed” with him in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.During the new episode, which aired on Thursday 9 June, the 41-year-old reality star was on her plane to her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, as Davidson sent her one of her favourite snacks, Dibs bite sized ice cream, for her trip.From there, she went on to discuss the timeline of her relationship, in an on-camera interview, noting how Davidson told her that she was going to become “obsessed” with him in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
The Independent

Johnny Depp: Actor’s popularity drops after winning Amber Heard trial, new data says

Johnny Depp’s popularity has fallen among US adults, following his legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in a high-profile defamation trial. Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.After six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, on 1 June, the jury sided in favour of Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation.While the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s overwhelming popularity on social media amid and after the trial painted a picture of rising favorability for Depp, the data tells a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Willem Dafoe
The Independent

Voices: Britney Spears’ wedding experience is every bride’s worst nightmare

Imagine yourself as Britney Spears, for a moment. Indulge me. Picture the scene: you’re about to get married to the person you love. It’s your third time lucky – your first marriage to a childhood friend, some 18 years ago, lasted only 55 hours (an arguable flash in the pan romance). Your second marriage, which lasted two years, resulted in two children – now 14 and 15. Not something you’re likely to forget, thanks to the legacy of love of becoming a mother. Yet still not your “happy ever after”. Not really. And then you meet husband number three,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Christopher Eccleston says white, straight men are ‘quite rightly’ the ‘new pariah’ in entertainment industry

Christopher Eccleston has said that straight white men are “quite rightly” seeing acting opportunities “shrink” nowadays.The Doctor Who star recently appeared in the Channel 4 series Close To Me and stars opposite Lenny Henry in My Name is Leon, a one-off BBC drama about a nine-year-old mixed-race child living within the care system in the Eighties.But appearing on 5Live on Thursday (9 June), Eccleston told Nihal Arthanayake that he was struggling with his career.“Quite rightly, I’m a dinosaur now,” the 58-year-old said. “I’m white, I’m middle-aged, I’m male and I’m straight. We are the new pariah in the industry.“We’re...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Taylor Swift talks 'All Too Well' at Tribeca Festival

Fans outside New York’s Beacon Theater were cheering for Taylor Swift before she arrived, belting her songs before she stepped onstage. That energy remained throughout her stop at the 21st Tribeca Festival on Saturday, where Swift discussed transitioning into the director’s chair, the nuances of visual storytelling and the possibility of future film projects with Mike Mills, writer and director of “C’mon, C’mon” and “20th Century Women,” before surprising fans with special guests and an acoustic performance. It wasn’t Swift’s first time on a film festival stage — her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” premiered at Sundance in 2020 —...
MUSIC
The Independent

Voices: First Abba, then the Queen – this is why we’re so fascinated with the concept of the hologram

Among all the national pomp and ceremony that glittered like gold during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations last weekend, the virtual hologram of a 25-year-old majesty waving at the cheering crowds was perhaps the pageant’s most spectacular, and certainly its most innovative. The computerised image, captured from archival footage of the monarch filmed during her 1953 coronation, gave the convincing impression that the Queen was seated not at home, but inside the famous Gold State Coach used by the royal family at the coronation of every British monarch since George IV. This time, however, it was the trickery of a...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folie Deux#The Joker#Gq#Suicide Squad
The Independent

Anne Hathaway recalls Jeremy Strong telling her he needed to ‘come up for air’ after weeks in character

Anne Hathaway recalled the moment Jeremy Strong admitted he needed to “come up for air” after staying in character for three weeks shooting a film they were in together.Hathaway and Strong costarred in the 2019 Steven Knight movie Serenity, where Hathaway plays a woman who asks her ex-husband to murder her abusive new husband.Strong, who is known for his commitment to method acting, stayed in character while filming took place in Mauritius. “I remember seeing you... walking around so deep in character,” Hathaway recalled in an interview with Strong for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.“I remember one time sidling...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pete Doherty says he hasn’t read his own memoir and was ‘completely shocked’ to discover it was written in the first person

Pete Doherty has admitted he cannot bring himself to read his own memoir.The former Libertines frontman’s new book, A Likely Lad, was written by autobiography writer Simon Spence after extensive interviews with Doherty.A Likely Lad looks back on the highs and lows of Doherty’s tempestuous career. It covers his time in The Libertines, drugs, prison, debauched parties and more.In a new interview, Doherty has revealed he has not actually read the book.“It’s too weird reading it because it’s in the first person,” he told The Guardian.When asked if he had expected the book to be written in the first...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

692K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy