Lewis Hamilton could ‘think career is over’ amid Mercedes struggles, says Jenson Button

By Sports Staff
 3 days ago

Jenson Button believes Lewis Hamilton ’s future depends on whether the seven-time world champion has the desire to keep on racing.

Hamilton has struggled to be competitive with Red Bull and Ferrari this season as he wrestles with an underperforming Mercedes car, reliability issues and his own pace which is being put to the test by his new teammate George Russell .

Russell has outperformed Hamilton so far in his debut season for the team, having switched from Williams in the summer, replacing Valtteri Bottas, and has finished inside the top five at every grand prix so far.

Button believes Hamilton could be struggling because the car’s performance has fallen off so drastically from last season, and his future will depend on his will to keep going.

“Speaking to Virgin Radio’s The Chris Evans Show , Button said: “I think the big shift for Lewis is he’s driving a car that isn’t competitive in his world.

“He’s been fighting for the world championship since 2014 and his teammate has come, young upstart George Russell, and he’s been competitive. Because George is driving a car that’s actually better than he was used to, it’s given him confidence and he can push a bit harder, whereas Lewis has probably not got so much confidence in the car to be able to extract the maximum out of it. When you’ve had a few bad races, it hurts mentally. This is a mental sport, it’s not just physical.

“Lewis, as we all know, is one of the best in the world, if not the best in the world at driving a Formula 1 car. He will be competitive again if he wants to be. That’s the thing: maybe he thinks his career is over and he wants to go and do something else. Who knows? But Lewis, if he has a car that’s good enough to win, he will win races.”

F1 returns this weekend with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Related
George Russell fears ‘major incident’ in ‘dangerous’ new Formula One cars

British driver George Russell has called Formula One’s new era of cars “dangerous”, a “recipe for disaster”, and fears it is only a “matter of time” before there is a major accident.Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will line up at the front of the pack for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix after claiming his fourth pole position on the bounce. Sergio Perez starts second ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen in the other Red Bull.Russell is fifth on the grid, two spots ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.But in the moments after he out-qualified his more illustrious Mercedes team-mate for the fifth...
MOTORSPORTS
Charles Leclerc claims Azerbaijan Grand Prix pole as Lewis Hamilton faces stewards

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton facing a stewards’ investigation for “driving unnecessarily slowly”.Leclerc, who trails leader Max Verstappen by nine points in the championship standings, bounced back from his Monaco misery a fortnight ago, to blow away his rivals.The Monegasque saw off Sergio Perez, who took advantage of Leclerc’s flat-footed Ferrari team in Monte Carlo to claim his third career win, by 0.282 seconds.World champion Verstappen lines up in third place, one spot ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. George Russell out-qualified team-mate Hamilton for the fifth time in eight...
MOTORSPORTS
Jonny May determined to enjoy final phase of rugby career following knee injury

Jonny May enters the final phase of his career determined to enjoy every moment after a spell recovering from a knee injury sharpened his appetite for the game.May missed England’s Six Nations campaign with a torn meniscus that was initially caused by a kick to the back of the leg by Gloucester team-mate Ruan Ackermann in early January.Four months later and the electric 32-year-old wing is hoping to force his way back into Eddie Jones’ plans in time for Sunday’s fixture against the Barbarians and the subsequent tour to Australia.“I’m probably in the last quarter or so of my career...
RUGBY
Lauren Price enjoys unanimous points victory on pro debut at Wembley

Lauren Price claimed a unanimous points victory over Icelandic fighter Valgerdur Gudstensdottir on her professional debut at Wembley Arena.The Tokyo Olympic middleweight champion won 60-54 following six two-minute rounds in the welterweight division.Former kickboxing world champion and ex-Wales international footballer Price started confidently from the first round.Gudstensdottir took a while to get going and was reliant on a few big shots, but Price was dominant throughout, using good hand speed to take the bout to the final round and claim victory.Price paid tribute to her supporters, and especially her grandparents.“Definitely (it was everything I hoped for),” she told Sky Sports.“I...
COMBAT SPORTS
On this day in 2019: Chris Froome out of Tour de France after high-speed crash

Chris Froome sustained multiple fractures in a high-speed crash that ruled him out of the Tour de France, on this day in 2019.Froome, 34 at the time, was airlifted to St Etienne University Hospital after fracturing his right femur, elbow and multiple ribs when hitting a wall at over 33mph during a training ride, while preparing for stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine.The four-time Tour de France winner was eighth overall in the Criterium after three stages of the eight-day race, while his bid for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France the following month was ended.Former Team Ineos boss...
CYCLING
Alex Lees and Ollie Pope steady England after New Zealand build handsome lead

Alex Lees and Ollie Pope rode their luck and held their nerve as England attempted to build a worthy response to New Zealand’s record total in the second LV= Insurance Test.Spurred on by a sterling 190 from Daryl Mitchell and 106 from Tom Blundell, the tourists helped themselves to 553 all out – their highest ever score on English soil.After 145.3 overs of sapping work in the field, the mixture of scoreboard pressure and weary legs looked a recipe for disaster for the hosts, who lost opener Zak Crawley just 12 balls into the reply.But they were able to recover...
SPORTS
