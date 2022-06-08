ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasha Bleasdell death: Model and star of Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’ video dies aged 38

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Model and star of one of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” video, Pasha Bleasdell has died of a brain tumour at the age of 38.

The news of her death was announced by her friend and music video director, Director X.

“We lost a friend yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram. “Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumour on 4 June, at 11.59 pm.

“If you made videos in 2000s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones ‘Where I Want To Be’ from there we put her in the mix. It was a wild ride from then on.”

“Hot in Herre” is a song by American rapper Nelly, which was released as the first single from his second studio album Nellyville .

There were two music videos made for the single “Hot in Herre”, one set in a dance club, and an alternative one shot at the St Louis Arch.

Bleasdell starred in the first video of the song.

In his post, Director X recalled past memories and said that he put Bleasdell “in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out”.

“She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to set of life,” he wrote. “You never know when the last time you speak to someone will be the last time you speak.

“I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha 24 January 1984 - 4 June 2022.”

Many fans and friends of Bleasdell have also paid tribute to her.

Stylist Parisa Z Mankynd wrote: “Rip Pasha! Gonna miss your kind heart, forever remember your gentle approach to life!”

Another fan added: “I wanted to look like Pasha Bleasdell when I grew up. May she rest in peace.”

“Pasha Bleasdell was baddd, honey. I grew up trying to makeup looks like hers. She was so young!” another person wrote.

Comments / 1

The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Daily Mail

Woman, 36, who had her eye removed at 16 due to painful genetic conditions that caused bone deterioration and a build up of fluid becomes a TikTok star with clips poking fun at herself

A woman who had her eye removed as a teenager is now a viral TikTok star thanks to her light-hearted clips poking fun at her condition. Sarah Harris, 36, a retail manager from Manchester, suffers from neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumours to form on the nerve tissue. As...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge, 30, warns against fox-eye facelifts after a freebie treatment left him hospitalised with a 'horrific' infection - with doctors fearing he had sepsis

An influencer and ex-Big Brother housemate has warned against 'fox eye' facelifts after claiming he was left in hospital with a serious infection following a freebie treatment. Ryan Ruckledge, 30, from Blackpool, told Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning how he was gifted the 20-minute procedure, which is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Appears To Confirm Dreka Gates Break Up In New Freestyle

Kevin Gates is just about ready to bless fans with a new project in the coming months. The rapper has unveiled a slew of loose singles and freestyles in recent times in anticipation of Khaza, his third studio album. Upon the release of March's "Bad For Me," he revealed a June 17th release date, and it looks like he's sticking to the plan without any delays.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

