9 best women’s clogs for embracing this summer’s hottest shoe trend

From dad sandals and Bottega-inspired puddle boots to divisive chunky trainers , the fashion crowd is making a strong case for “ugly” shoes. And leading the pack, clogs have clomped their way back into our wardrobe to become one of the shoe styles for this summer.

In keeping with the shoe’s 13th-century Dutch roots, clogs are characterised by their slip-on design, open back, wooden sole and slightly upturned and rounded toe.

But while once associated with practical work, the style has since evolved from a farmer’s shoe of choice to a fashion statement.

Contemporary takes on the age-old shoe were pioneered in the spring collections of Hermes and Louis Vuitton last year, with designers including Chanel and Dior soon following suit. Now, the laid-back slip-on is dominating the high street and our Instagram feeds.

Loved by Kendall Jenner, Mia Regan and Kaia Geber, Birkenstock’s Boston clogs have rapidly risen to cult status thanks to their comfort-first design, while Croc’s rubbery clogs have become one of fashion’s most polarising trends, with Balenciaga even having an ongoing runway collaboration with the brand.

How we tested

For this edit, we looked for pairs that retained all the classic clog signatures, as well as trend-led takes on the traditional style. Considering aesthetic, price, wearability and quality. Above all we assessed how comfortable each pair was.

Whether you want to lean into the ugly shoe trend with a pair of Crocs or are after a contemporary and cool take on the wooden shoe, these are the best clogs to clop into summer with.

The best women’s clogs for 2022 are:

Free People culver city clogs

Best: Overall

Rating : 9/10

There’s plenty to love about these Free People clogs with the trend-led yet classic design now a mainstay in our summer wardrobe. Retaining all the clog characteristics including a rounded soft leather beige upper and a wooden sole, there’s the added contemporary detailing of the contrasting mahogany adjustable buckle, studded trim and platform design that gives you just the right amount of height. As well as the cool aesthetic, we found this pair the easiest to walk in with the split wood platform providing flexibility and comfort – even when walking on cobbles on holiday (no small feat).

Buy now £158.00, Freepeople.com

Asos Design Helen daisy trim mid heeled clogs

Best: Y2K-inspired clogs

Rating: 8/10

Channeling the Noughties revival, Asos’s Helen sandals are a fun take on the classic clog. All the signatures are there in the form of the chunky wooden sole, leather outer and open back – but the open toe and Y2K touches of a chunky buckle strap and colouful flowers add contemporary details. An ideal pair for summer, the clog and sandals hybrid is perfect for adding a retro flair to your warm weather ensembles with the yellow-hued finish complimenting most items in your wardrobe. And beyond their aesthetic, the clogs were surprisingly supportive and adjustable to your feet thanks to the functional buckle.

Buy now £28.00, Asos.com

Maje leather clogs

Best: Leather slip-ons

Rating: 8/10

Though taking inspiration from the classic style, this pair of Maje leather clogs feel thoroughly modern. Ticking the box for comfort and slip-on, slip-off appeal, the sheepskin lined design verges on being slippers but the gold details of the buckle and studs prevent them being a pair for lounging in. Boasting the same preppy feel as a pair of loafers, the clogs are perfect for dressing up a simple jeans and t-shirt look, or pairing with white socks and a mini skirt for a polished summer ensemble.

Buy now £279.00, Maje.com

Asos Design frog premium suede flatform clogs

Best: Suede clogs

Rating: 8/10

Another contemporary iteration of clogs, this Asos Design pair fitted seamlessly into our summer wardrobe – complimenting everything from jeans to floaty midi dresses or micro-hem skirts thanks to its minimalist open toe design. The wooden-effect sole boasts a light beige finish and chunky design that elevates the shoe’s look, while the faux-suede upper is detailed with stud fastenings. Our only gripe was how long it took to get used to walking in the pair, owing to the weighty sole and lack of heel support. But patience is a virtue, and after a few wears, we grew comfortable clomping around in them.

Buy now £65.00, Asos.com

Crocs classic, celery

Best: Rubber clogs

Rating: 8/10

Whether you love them or loathe them, Crocs are back. We’ll admit that we were in the latter half prior to trying a pair for ourselves – and while we still can’t quite get on board with wearing them out n’ about, we can get on board with their comfort levels around the house.

Crafted from a soft rubber-like material and the company’s own “Croslite” technology, the shoes promise to mould to your feet – and that, they did. Combine this with the heel strap for a more secure fit and ventilation ports, and we can see why they’ve become a staple of off-duty style. We chose to lean into the “ugly” with the celery green colourway but the shoes are also available in 27 other hues. While we won’t be wearing them to the pub anytime soon, we might just stretch to the donning them for the post office.

Buy now £39.99, Crocs.co.uk

Birkenstock Boston clogs

Best: For comfort

Rating : 9/10

As we all eased out of lockdown and loungewear, Birkenstock’s Boston clog grew increasingly popular as a slipper-like shoe that was socially acceptable enough to wear out of the house. Demonstrative of their popularity, dupes have popped up across the high street but you of course can’t beat the original.

“Ugly” in all the right ways, the Bostons have evolved from the type of shoe your grandad would wear to a staple of off-duty runway model’s wardrobes. The soft footbed and additional foam layer helps hug the foot, and there’s even the helpful choice of a narrow or regular fit. We like the taupe colourway best, with the design adding some on-trend neutrals to your ensemble. Take note from Kendall Jenner and team yours with straight leg jeans and a white tank top.

Buy now £120.00, Birkenstock.com

Toast Kitty clogs

Best: Classic clogs

Rating: 8/10

This minimalist design from Toast retains all the clog signatures with the design’s clunky wooden sole, open back and a rounded and upturned closed toe. We love the contrasting effect of the natural wooden finish and beige vegetable-tanned leather upper, with the open stitching adding detailing. The slip-on shoe boasts added practicalities with the waterproof alder wood sole and top-quality leather that will soften and mould to your feet over time. We found these comfortable and cocooning on our feet and owing to the thin sole, they were a breeze to walk in.

Buy now £120.00, Toa.st

Mango studded leather clogs

Best: Black leather clog

Rating: 9/10

With a black leather finish and statement studded trim, this Mango pair are a sleek addition to your wardrobe. The soft bovine leather upper offers the snuggest fit out of all the clogs we tried which helped with getting used to walking in the pair, while the platform wooden sole and block heel adds on-trend detailing. Owing to the black finish, they’re complimentry to most ensembles – adding a laid-back touch to your look. If you’re looking to tap into the clog trend in a low-key way, Mango’s leather slip-ons are ideal.

Buy now £80.00, Asos.com

Plumo melrose clog boot

Best: Clog boots

Rating: 8/10

Offering something a little different from classic slip-on clog styles, Plumo’s boots are a great option for autumn and winter. In keeping with tradition with a wooden sole and leather upper, the boots have been made to last using Swedish artisan tools and techniques, while the turn up cuffs, laces and subtle stud trim add unique touches.

Buy now £98.00, Plumo.com

The verdict: Women’s clogs

Free People’s culver city clogs were an immediate favourite thanks to their statement platform design, adjustable buckle, sole split for extra comfort and retro-style worn-in leather upper. Easy to walk in and an instant outfit-maker, they’re a more than worthy investment for this summer and beyond. For a similarly versatile pair, Mango’s studded design is a sleek purchase, and if laid-back comfort is a priority, Birkenstock’s Boston clogs live up to their hype.

