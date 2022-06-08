ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brits holidaying in Balearic and Canary Islands warned weather will be hotter than usual this summer

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Holidaymakers heading for Spanish islands have been warned that they are likely to be hotter than usual this summer.

According to Aemet, the Spanish state’s meteorological agency, the Canary Islands - which include popular holiday spots Tenerife and Lanzarote - have a 60 per cent chance of seeing higher temperatures than normal.

The Balearic Islands - which include Mallorca and Ibiza - have a 70 per cent chance of experiencing temperatures that soar above average.

“The probability that the next quarter will be warmer than normal is very high,” said Aemet’s Ruben del Campo.

An “emergency heat prevention plan”, launched by local authorities, will be in place until 15 September.

This includes a surveillance system to assess the health impact of the high temperatures on locals, with healthcare centres put on high alert.

A Canary Islands spokesperson said: “These actions are intended to increase individual prevention capacity to face the heat in the Canary Islands by applying measures that are easy and accessible.

“All the hospitals and the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) have staff designated and specially trained to deal with and effectively coordinate the services in the event of a possible heatwave, as well as the established communication channels.”

It follows sweltering temperatures on mainland Spain over the last month.

Holidaymakers heading for southern Spain at the end of May were warned of extreme weather , with some areas forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius or more.

“For Spain as a whole, it could be the most intense May heatwave of the past 20 years in terms of both the maximum and minimum temperatures,” Aemet warned at the time.

Last summer, Spain hit its highest ever temperature: 47.4 C, recorded on 14 August in the town of Montoro near Cordoba.

