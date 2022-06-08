ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Scenes in overcrowded A&E ‘not what anyone wants to see’ – Sajid Javid

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RHDC_0g43ohxf00

Patients being told they might have to wait for up to 13 hours to see a doctor in an overcrowded A&E department is “not what anyone wants to see”, the Health Secretary has said.

Sajid Javid was played a clip of a nurse speaking to the crowd of people in Harlow A&E, run by Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust in Essex .

The nurse was filmed addressing people waiting in the department on Monday evening, saying: “We’ve currently got 170 patients in the department, there are 90 patients waiting to be seen at the moment.

“Our current wait time for a doctor is seven and a half hours.

“I will estimate by the time I go home in the morning at 8 o‘clock some of you will still be here waiting for a doctor because the waits will get up to 12 or 13 hours.

The waiting times are improving but it's not what anyone wants to see, those kind of waits

Sajid Javid, Health Secretary

“There are currently no beds in the trust. We’re trying to make more space if we can but if people are admitted there’s a chance they’ll stay in A&E overnight.

“We will do our best to make you comfortable, we will do our best to look after you, but please don’t expect you will be going direct to a ward because that might not happen.”

She also asked relatives to leave due to space constraints.

Mr Javid said the NHS is seeing “very high levels of demand” in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After listening to the clip on BBC Breakfast, Mr Javid said: “Of course that’s not a thing that anyone wants to see.”

He added: “Because of the impact of Covid… we know already from our NHS estimates, we think some 11 to 13 million people stayed away from the NHS because of the pandemic.

“Many of those people are coming forward, many of those to A&E, and we’re seeing very high levels of demand.

“That is a real challenge for the NHS across the system.

We are currently experiencing extremely high demand for our emergency care services and have seen a significant increase in attendances in our emergency department

Stephanie Lawton, The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust

“What we’re doing about it is investing record amounts including in ambulance trusts, the 111 calling service that now have more call handlers than ever before, we put in just last year additional emergency £400 million for A&E facilities across the country.

“So I think the NHS is doing everything it possible can be doing.

“The waiting times are improving but it’s not what anyone wants to see, those kind of waits.”

Stephanie Lawton, chief operating officer at The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We are currently experiencing extremely high demand for our emergency care services and have seen a significant increase in attendances in our emergency department.

“Our teams are working hard to assess and treat patients as quickly and effectively as possible to reduce delays, prioritising those in most clinical need.

“The public can help us to ease pressures by using the NHS 111 service for healthcare advice in non-urgent cases. As ever, please continue to call 999 or attend the emergency department for urgent and life-threatening emergencies.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government considers ‘radical’ measures to tackle smoking

Health officials are considering “radical ways” to reduce the number of smokers in England, Sajid Javid has said.But the Health Secretary would not be drawn on whether or not the Javed Khan review on smoking would recommend that the legal smoking age should be raised to 21.Mr Javid said that he did not want to pre-empt the review by the former chief executive of Barnardo’s, which is expected to be published on Thursday.It’s #WorldNoTobaccoDay. Stopping smoking is one of the best things you will ever do for your health. If you’re pregnant, or close to someone who is, now is...
HEALTH
BBC

Law change to let pharmacists sign people off sick

Pharmacists and some other healthcare professionals, rather than just GPs, will soon be able to sign people off sick from work, under new rules. The law change will take effect in July and apply across England, Wales and Scotland. The aim is to free up family doctors' time. People off...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to end free school meal summer lottery amid warning Britain is ‘going backwards’

Boris Johnson is being urged to end the “lottery” of free school meals over the summer amid warnings Britain is “going backwards” on helping millions of hungry children.The Conservative chair of the Commons education select committee and senior clergy have called on the government to ensure some of the poorest children do not face further uncertainty accessing food during the holidays.Spiralling inflation has sent energy and food prices soaring, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet. But the Sutton Trust charity has warned of a growing postcode lottery in support for children on free school meals during the...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned of ‘political annihilation’ if he fails to deliver levelling-up agenda

Boris Johnson faces “political annihilation” if he fails to deliver on the levelling-up agenda and implement tax cuts, a Tory MP has warned.Jake Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group (NRG), said Mr Johnson could lose the support of Red Wall Tory MPs if he does not implement some of the policies that are set to be unveiled at the group’s first conference on Friday.The beleaguered prime minister is set to address the 80-strong group as he seeks to shore up support for his wavering leadership after narrowly winning a no-confidence vote last week.Mr Berry told The Daily Telegraph:...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Emergency Care#British Royal Family#Uk#A E#Nhs#Bbc Breakfast
The Independent

One in four people with dementia ‘suffer symptoms for two years before diagnosis’

One in four people with dementia experience symptoms for more than two years before they are diagnosed, according to new research.A study for the Alzheimer’s Society suggests signs of dementia are too often dismissed by families or individuals as simply old age.The charity has produced a new checklist with the Royal College of GPs to help people identify symptoms of dementia and seek help in getting diagnosed.It includes ticking whether people suffer memory problems, such as struggling to find the right words or repeating questions and phrases; issues with daily living such as struggling to pay bills or getting lost;...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

Britain will see a new wave of Covid infections this month, leading scientists have warned.Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London, told the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants. She added: “It's not a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ryanair forces South African passengers to complete quiz in Afrikaans and refuses boarding to those who can’t

Ryanair is forcing South African passport holders to complete a quiz in Afrikaans in order to board flights to the UK, despite the language being used by just 12 per cent of the population.The airline has said that those who will not or are unable to complete it will be refused boarding.The move is to weed out those travelling on fake passports, the low-cost carrier has said.“Due to the high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports, we require passengers travelling to the UK to fill out a simple questionnaire issued in Afrikaans,” said a Ryanair spokesperson. “If they are unable...
WORLD
The Independent

Black and Asian frontline staff faced racial harassment during Covid-19 pandemic, watchdog finds

Lower-paid health and social care workers, who played a pivotal front-line role during the Covid-19 pandemic, experienced bullying, racism and harassment at work according to their evidence to an inquiry conducted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).Poor data collection by their employers could also be masking the extent of discrimination against them, the watchdog also found.Job insecurity in the health and adult social care sectors caused fear of victimisation among low-paid ethnic minority staff, particularly if they were to raise concerns, according to the inquiry which was launched in November 2020. Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairperson of the EHRC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Drug workers warn heroin treatment shortage will cost lives

An "unprecedented shortage" of a substitute for illegal heroin in England is putting hundreds of lives at risk, say drug workers. Diamorphine is a pharmaceutical form of the drug prescribed when methadone and other medications are ineffective. Former heroin users have told the BBC they have relapsed for the first...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Transgender Sussex paramedic says patients refuse her help

A paramedic has said patients have refused her care because she is transgender. Steph Meech, who works for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), has been a paramedic for 20 years. Since coming out she has received verbal and physical abuse from patients. Nationally there were 11,749 reports of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Voices: ‘Medical gaslighting’ exists – if you’re a woman

Another day, another NHS crisis meting out its effects on women’s physical and emotional health. Latest studies suggest that there are 110,000 jobs unfilled inside the health service, and the Royal College of Nursing now says the staffing situation is jeopardising safe care for patients. Staff shortages are already rendering pregnant women vulnerable and some labours dangerous, it says, as NHS trusts struggle to employ enough trained midwives to meet demand, while more choose to leave the profession every day. And now another survey has emerged, highlighting how the lack of resources on the NHS front line is literally causing...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Hospital staff 'uncomfortable' about raising concerns

Staff at one of Bristol's hospitals do not feel comfortable raising concerns about "unsafe clinical practice". A report revealed fewer than two-thirds of staff at Southmead Hospital's North Bristol NHS Trust (NBT) feel "safe" to speak up about issues. NBT board members called the findings "very concerning" and pledged to...
HEALTH
The Independent

Charles ‘described Government’s Rwanda migrant policy as appalling’

The Prince of Wales is said to be “more than disappointed” by the Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda, with reports that he privately described the move as “appalling”.It comes after Home Secretary Priti Patel welcomed a High Court ruling paving the way for the first flight to the east African country to go ahead on Tuesday.The Times reported that Charles is especially frustrated at the policy as he is set to represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the Rwandan capital later this month.But Rwanda has come out in defence of the scheme,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

692K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy