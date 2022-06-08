ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira makes first social media post since split from Gerard Pique

By Kate Ng
 3 days ago

Shakira has posted publicly for the first time since she announced that she was separating from her long-term partner, Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique .

The “Hips Don’t Lie” star took to Instagram to promote the latest episode of her new dance competition series, Dancing with Myself .

In her latest Instagram reel , she shared a video of herself dancing with her co-judges, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy.

Shakira encouraged her 74.4 million followers to watch the NBC show, which launched on 31 May.

On Saturday 4 June, Shakira and Pique announced their split in a statement and said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy.”

The 45-year-old pop star has been in a relationship with Pique, 35, since 2011 and shares two children with him, nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.

The pair first met in 2010 when Pique featured in the singer’s music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which was the official song of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

In an interview with 60 Minutes in 2020, Shakira said she “wasn’t a soccer fan” and did not know who the La Liga centre-back footballer was initially, but thought he was “kind of cute”.

However, they never married, with the Colombian star admitting: “To tell you the truth, marriage scares the s*** out of me. I don’t want him to see me as ‘The Wife’.”

In a separate interview with English football coach Gary Neville, Pique said he liked his relationship status with Shakira.

Appearing in Neville’s YouTube series The Overlap , the player said: “No, I’m not married. It’s her mentality. I like it how we are right now. We have two kids, nine and seven right now. We work good as a couple.”

