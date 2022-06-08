ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions ahead of rail strike chaos

By Simon Calder
 3 days ago

Rail woes are about to add to the UK’s considerable travel chaos; in a move that will bring much of the nation to a halt, the leading RMT union has instructed members employed by 13 train operators and Network Rail to strike.

Three 24-hour walkouts have so far been announced for 21, 23 and 25 June, involving 40,000 workers.

Separately, London Underground staff will strike on 21 June.

The dispute is over pay and working conditions, with the gap between what the union wants and what companies are prepared to offer so wide it looks unlikely to be resolved before the planned disruption takes place.

But are the strikes likely to go ahead? And is more industrial action likely to scupper your travel plans this summer?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand later today, Wednesday 8 June, to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

