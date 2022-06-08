ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

107 students, teachers airlifted to safety in Austrian Alps

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria say more than 100 students and teachers on a school trip from Germany had to be airlifted to safety after they followed an online map that directed them onto an unmarked and difficult trail.

Police in the western state of Vorarlberg said more than 60 rescuers — including the local mayor —took part in the rescue late Tuesday.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the group from Ludwigshafen, Germany, became stuck on a ridge leading up to Walmendingerhorn summit after a teacher had found what was described as a “classic evening walk” using an internet search tool.

In fact, the route was partly suspended and involved sections that required climbing, firm shoes and Alpine experience, police said.

Due to slippery conditions and the fact that “not all students were wearing optimal footwear” one teacher decided to turn back. After two students slipped and suffered minor injuries, the teacher dialed emergency services, prompting the rescue operation.

Police said the 99 students — ages 12 to 14 — and eight teachers were plucked from the ridge by helicopter using ropes.

“Several students were exhausted, chilled, wet and completely distraught,” the statement said, adding that a crisis intervention team was brought in to help.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alps#Berlin#Police#Austrian#Vorarlberg
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

German-Armenian man, 29, who killed teacher, 51, and injured her students as he drove 'full throttle' into crowd of shoppers in Berlin had 'posters expressing views about Turkey' in his car as investigator claims: 'This wasn't an accident'

A German-Armenian man who killed a teacher and injured her students as he drove 'full throttle' into a crowd of shoppers in Berlin had 'posters expressing views about Turkey' in his car, it emerged tonight. Police are still probing whether this morning's horror was deliberate, but one investigator has now...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Germany
US News and World Report

Search Resumes in Italy for Missing Helicopter With Turks Aboard

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian rescue services resumed a search on Friday for a helicopter that vanished on Thursday with seven people aboard, including four Turkish businessmen, police said. The helicopter took off from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city of Treviso when it disappeared from radar...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British seaman, 30, 'who was drunk' when his cargo ship smashed into a Danish vessel off Sweden killing two sailors is charged with negligent manslaughter in Denmark

Danish authorities on Tuesday charged a 30-year-old British seaman with negligent manslaughter over a fatal cargo ship collision last year that killed two people. The two crew members of the 180ft Danish-flagged Karin Hoj perished on December 13 after the freighter collided with the British Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden and capsized, without sinking.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Seven bodies found at scene of helicopter crash in Italy

ROME, June 11 (Reuters) - Rescuers have found the bodies of seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Italy, local authorities said on Saturday, two days after the aircraft disappeared from radar screens. The helicopter had taken off on Thursday from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Wildfire in southern Spain forces town evacuation; three hurt

BENAHAVIS, Spain, June 9 (Reuters) - A wildfire in mountains in southern Spain has forced evacuation of 2,000 people from the centre of the town of Benahavis and injured three firefighters, authorities said. The blaze started on Wednesday afternoon on the slopes of Pujerra mountain in the Sierra Bermeja, above...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Spain evacuates 2,000 people as crews race to check wildfire

Emergency agencies deployed almost 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews Thursday to fight a wildfire in southern Spain that has forced the evacuation of some 2,000 people amid fears that torrid weather may feed the blaze.Authorities raced against the clock in the dry, hilly area of Andalucia as Spain's AEMET weather service said the country could be on the verge of a heatwave. Temperatures were forecast to reach well over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and to increase over the weekend.Crews sought to take advantage of lower temperatures and more humid conditions overnight that saw the flames...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy