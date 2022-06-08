ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa’s U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley wins primary race for re-election bid

By Todd Epp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley won his Republican primary Tuesday against State Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, in Iowa’s June 7 election. The Associated Press called Grassley’s race at 8:27 p.m. He earned 73.5% of votes counted. Grassley, 88, has served as...

