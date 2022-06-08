ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Le Page: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant and what does he do?

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Love Island fans, rejoice – the hit dating competition has returned to ITV2.

A whole new group of young, love-hungry hopefuls have entered the Majorcan villa.

Here at The Independent , we have made some early predictions on how long each of the starting hopefuls will last on the show.

Someone who aims to make it all the way to the end is 27-year-old Andrew Le Page , a Dubai-based real estate agent from Guernsey.

On his reasons for entering the villa, Andrew stated that it’s a matter of fortunate timing: he’s “actually single for once” after his last relationship ended when he emigrated to the United Arab Emirates.

“I moved to Dubai and she stayed in Guernsey but fair play to her, she’s doing her own thing which is really good,” he explained. “It just wasn’t going to work so we decided to go our separate ways.”

According to Andrew, his family and friends see him as “someone quite cheeky, confident, a bit silly, doesn’t take life too seriously and who’s going to have a laugh with it.”

When it comes to who he’d like to “have a laugh with it” with, Andrew is looking for someone whose personality works well with his – but he hopes to avoid a love interest who’s prone to “causing arguments”.

On what gives him “the ick” in a relationship, Andrew said: “Someone with a really bad personality and someone who’s way over the top. If I just can’t deal with you, I just don’t really want to deal with you.”

But, when he does find the right person, he guarantees he’ll treat her well.

“When I’m with someone I’m very loyal,” Andrew said, ahead of the show’s launch. “I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.”

To follow Andrew on Instagram, head to his handle: @andrewlepage .

Love Island continues every evening at 9pm on ITV2, except on Saturdays, where a compilation of unseen footage is shown.

