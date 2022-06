Detectives caught a man on probation driving in Paso Robles last month with multiple stashes of drugs in his car. On May 17, at about 5:20 p.m., detectives with the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit and Gang Task Force, as well as probation officers, contacted a driver who had just pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center in the 100 block of Niblick Road. The driver, Edgar Josue Monge, 40, was known to be in violation of his probation, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO