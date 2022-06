A bill by a Santa Barbara congressman intended to limit access to guns among people who are at risk of hurting themselves, or others has cleared a key hurdle. The House of Representatives passed bipartisan “red flag” legislation authored by Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal. “Red flag” laws can restrict the sales of guns to people who may pose a risk to themselves or others, and can allow them to be temporarily taken away from those considered to be a hazard.

