Officers find missing Nipomo woman

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The suspect who robbed a Buellton liquor store was apprehended in Kern County yesterday. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 3:08 p.m., deputies responded to a liquor store the 400-block of Avenue of Flags for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. When deputies arrived, they learned that a suspect who was armed with a firearm, had fled the scene prior to their arrival with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk at the liquor store was not physically harmed.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO