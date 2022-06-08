More Storms Friday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — **HEAT ADVISORY SATURDAY 1-8 PM**. The increasing heat and humidity will be the main concern over the weekend. Highs today in the 90s with feels like temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 degrees this afternoon. A Heat Advisory in effect from 1 to 8 pm today.
TULSA, Okla. — **HEAT ADVISORY SATURDAY 1-8 PM**. We'll have mostly clear skies tonight with some high clouds moving through. The low in Tulsa down to 71°. SSE winds 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny this weekend with some passing clouds. Around 92° on Saturday and then 96° Sunday. Heat...
Comments / 0