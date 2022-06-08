ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY23: Langworthy mulling a congressional run?

By Tom Puckett
 2 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Although he has not said so himself, political sources tell GOP political strategist Carl Calabrese that state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy is eyeing a run for Congress in the 23rd district.

Calabrese says he has heard Langworthy is circulating petitions and will be filing petitions on Friday. "He has not said anything yet. That's kind of interesting, but numerous, numerous sources have verified that he does intend to run," says Calabrese. He says most Republicans are operating under the assumption he will run.

Calabrese says Langworthy has strong skill sets that can help him in a campaign. "Nick knows everything about running campaigns successfully," says Calabrese. "He knows about strategy and messaging and polling and fundraising and volunteers. He's got all that got all that in his head." Langworthy has worked on campaigns working in Congressman Tom Reynolds' office as well as Erie County and NYS GOP Chairman. Calabrese adds Langworthy will likely get the support of other county chairpersons across the state.

One who has declared his candidacy is Carl Paladino, who Calabrese says has his own strengths. "Carl is a populist. He's had high profile for a decade. He ran in 2010. statewide," says Calabrese. He notes Paladino won each of the 10 counties in the new district and in some cases by 2 or 3 times his opponent's vote count.

Calabrese says Paladino has the advantage of name recognition over Langworthy, but that can change quickly. "If you do you have enough money to go on TV and radio, you can make yourself a household name within a couple of weeks, but it takes a lot of money," says Calabrese.

Langworthy did not return our calls for comment.

