California State

Celebrate Avocados in June

southeastagnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ten-year milestone for a certain fruit. That’s today’s This Land of Ours. Ten years ago, the California Avocado Commission first observed June as the official California Avocado Month and they continue the tradition this year. Avocados are...

southeastagnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Poisonous grapeleaf skeletonizer moth wreaks havoc on California vineyards

A poisonous moth has alarmed wine growers in California where a destructive and invasive moth species was recently sighted.The grapeleaf skeletonizer moth was spotted on 12 May in a vineyard in Pope Valley by insect trapper Jesse Guidi, who told CBS Bay Area about his finding on Saturday.Now 25 traps have been set out within a one mile radius of the finding of the skeletonizer, after Mr Guidi alerted Napa County wildlife and agriculture authorities.The traps will hopefully stop the metallic-blue coloured moth, which is an invasive species in this part of the United States, from laying eggs and spreading...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

The Brazilification of California

California, those funky Spenglerians the Red Hot Chili Peppers noted, is “the final location” of Western civilization. True, you can go no further west, but that hasn’t stopped California from going south. What happens after the golden decades of Californication?. Brazilification. This is not the title of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

California's best places to camp on the beach

These are the best places in the state to pitch up and fall asleep under the stars to the sound of crashing waves © Nature Pro / Shutterstock. Camping on California’s 840 miles of biodiverse coastline offers the chance to have the road trip of your life without breaking the bank. Choose your spot – from rugged and untamed in California’s north to moderate climates, desert flowers and the dreamiest sunsets you’ve ever seen in the south.
TRAVEL
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Fire Burns at Least 20 Homes in Wealthy California Town of Laguna Niguel

(Reuters) -Wildfire fueled by exceedingly dry brush swept through the wealthy Southern California enclave of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, destroying about 20 homes while scorching some 200 acres (80 hectares) and forcing evacuations, officials said. No injuries were reported. Though relatively small compared with some other major rural wildfires in...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#South America#Celebrate Avocados#This Land Of Ours
CBS LA

Osprey carrying 5 Marines crashes in Southern California desert

A U.S. Marine transport aircraft carrying five Marines went down Wednesday afternoon in a remote part of Southern California. The MV-22 Osprey, belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, went down in a desert area near Glamis, California, Maj. Mason Englehart confirmed to CBS News. The crash occurred at around 12:25 p.m. local time.The aircraft was carrying five Marines, Englehart said, but he could not immediately confirm the total number of people aboard, including the crew, or whether there were fatalities or injuries. The U.S. Marine Corp tweeted Wednesday night that it was "awaiting confirmation" on the "status" of the...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Reuters

U.S. pledges more visas for Cubans, Haitians at Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will spend $314 million to support Venezuelan migrants across the Western Hemisphere and restart programs allowing some Cubans and Haitians to reunite with family members in the United States, U.S. agencies announced on Friday. The announcement was part of a push...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

U.S. Midwest may have summer power shortages for years

June 10 (Reuters) - The power grid operator in the Central United States warned on Friday that problems it may experience keeping the lights on this summer could also occur during the summers of 2023, 2024 and beyond. The region's grid operator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), has already warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

