Celebrate Avocados in June

A U.S. Marine transport aircraft carrying five Marines went down Wednesday afternoon in a remote part of Southern California. The MV-22 Osprey, belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, went down in a desert area near Glamis, California, Maj. Mason Englehart confirmed to CBS News. The crash occurred at around 12:25 p.m. local time.The aircraft was carrying five Marines, Englehart said, but he could not immediately confirm the total number of people aboard, including the crew, or whether there were fatalities or injuries. The U.S. Marine Corp tweeted Wednesday night that it was "awaiting confirmation" on the "status" of the...
