West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, June 8th 2022

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. has approved an extension of Turner Construction's contract as construction manager for upgrades on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. Business First notes that includes work on the Bell Slip and Wilkeson Pointe.

Business First reports Newbury Salads is under contract to take over lobby space vacated in late May by Healthy Scratch at Buffalo General Medical Center. Owner Paul Tsouflidis also plans to include deliveries from that spot to neighboring medical buildings.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is offering a nutrition program in the Summit Orthopaedic Center, located in suite 700 of the Summit Healthplex on Williams Road in Niagara Falls. Outpatient registered dietitian Diana Korzhukova, M.S., R.D., C.D.N., will see patients at the every Wednesday.

Gary Crosby has been elected chair of the Kaleida Health Board of Directors.