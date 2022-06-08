Why You Should Stop Using Flushable Wet Wipes Immediately

You'd probably think a shortage of toilet paper would be impossible in your local store, but, according to Stuff , perhaps it's not so far off. You'll never know when to prepare for a shortage of an essential product, and as such, it's only natural to find an alternative that could serve the same purpose, therefore, more people have switched to using wet wipes, due to this fear.

Medical News Today lists wipes as one of the common alternatives to toilet paper. While these wipes may be good for a range of purposes, including personal hygiene, they can often do more bad than good to home plumbing systems. It doesn't help that some brands are marketed as flushable. However, Scott English Plumbing explains that, since they don't disintegrate, they are not designed to be anywhere close to the toilet . While you may decide to make use of wet wipes, it's necessary that you're aware of the plethora of problems that come with their improper disposal.

Flushable Wet Wipes Clog Toilets

According to The Guardian , flushing wet wipes could lead to severe problems with your plumbing system and can be disastrous for your city's sewer system. You're probably wondering why these wipes would be called flushable and labeled as septic tank-friendly, this is because you can flush the wipes down the toilet; they just won't disintegrate, which can lead to clogged pipes and unpleasant odors coming from your toilet or septic tank.

Unlike toilet paper, wet wipes are already moist, meaning that the materials they're made from don't easily break down or fall apart. Homely Ville notes that wipes are often made of polyester, which isn't designed to fall apart when it comes into contact with water. The flushed wipes can potentially get stuck in the pipework, especially in older houses, which could result in sewage backing up into your home through the toilet, notes Wessex Water . This backup is not only bad for your house, but it could also very well lead to health complications.

The Fatberg Effect

Fatberg is a name given to a blockage caused by flushing any products other than bodily fluids or toilet paper. This includes wipes and anything you'll find on this list made by CMSD . These things meet in the drainage and grow to become one large solid nightmare that ultimately clogs your drains, causing your toilets to flush weakly and could lead to your pipes breaking.

There's a higher risk if your house is not so modern. According to Royalty Plumbing , the pipes in an older house are probably corroded and more fragile than the pipes found in newer homes. Wipes tend to become the key element to the development of a fatberg, according to Insurance Hotline . You can make use of wipes all you want, but proper disposal of them is essential. Chemistry World advises that it's better to dispose of all wipes in the trashcan, whether they are labeled as flushable or not.

Read this next: 10 Genius Tips For Fixing A Slow Draining Sink