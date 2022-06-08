ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The Best Target Home Décor Hacks That Will Change How You DIY

By Brenda Letellier
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBzsf_0g43jytp00

Thrifty finds can't be ignored upon entering Target's doors, especially in the shopping area known as the Dollar Spot. The shelves are filled with genuine, useful finds, or maybe stuff you don't know quite what to do with yet; either way, there's always a hack into something new. Miscellaneous products like crafts, home décor, seasonal, teacher supplies, and toys are generally priced between $3 to $12 at the Bulleye's Playground but are mostly under $5. According to Mom Deals , you can even have this section delivered to your door by shopping online.

Although do-it-yourself projects seem like a trend of the present, they started in the mid-century and prior. Amidst troubles endured in the early 20th century with the Great Depression, many families tried to keep up with domestic appearances on their own as salaries declined. As a result, according to Science Museum , there was a surge of DIY projects within the home during the 1950s and 1960s, which was encouraged by the media. These days, life hacks have become an alternative way to save money on normally expensive items, including finding shortcuts to accomplish a job.

So, what are the best home décor tips that will accelerate your DIY regime? With so many items to choose from, here are the top five hacks on our list utilizing these everyday items: a wooden cutting board, vintage-style necklaces, a wooden gardening crate, a circular metal shelf, and matching wire/wood baskets.

Transform Mundane Items Into Purposeful Pieces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ub44i_0g43jytp00

From the seasonal to everyday items section in the store, take a wooden cutting board and redefine it. Of course, what you purchase will ultimately depend on what you need in your home's decorative or useful space. In this case, you might create more imaginative and useful kitchen items like a small soap dish pedestal. First, break off unwanted parts of the cutting board and sand down any remaining residue. Then, add teak oil to protect the wood finish from water and deterioration, and attach four small metal egg holders to the board with a secure glue like E6000.

With some ropes and strings attached, you can recreate a wooden crate by repainting it with a suitable color and using it as a bedroom shelf. Tie rope through the ends, glue it securely on the bottom, then hang and embellish.

You might also build a tiered hanging fruit basket for the kitchen. Take two identical baskets and tie and knot leather cording through to connect them. If you want 18th-century elegance, check your old cheap jewelry that maybe isn't worn as often as you would have liked and repurpose it as a tieback for your curtains. According to MyfirstSaving on Medium , this is a lovely hack that adds style and grace to your home décor while holding on to slightly unwanted jewelry. Attach pearl, gold, or silver by themselves or together around the material; they all give a lavish presentation.

Browse The Kids And Clearance Sections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unH2E_0g43jytp00

Kids or not, don't overlook the children's section when shopping at Target. Items in this area are simple, affordable, and ready to hack. For example, take a metal circular shelf, hang it above your bed or in another appealing mature space on the wall, and decorate it with serene items like faux plant greenery, pottery, or other abstract artistry that presents texture. You could also put toiletry items like lotion, tissues, or other personal items on the shelf. Suppose the piece you choose is not a normal type of shelving. In that case, per Long Life For Art , you might want to efficiently fasten it with museum putty, which helps keep valuable items like glass, ceramics, crystals , paintings, and porcelain secure onto various wall surfaces.

Additionally, peruse the clearance section before shopping the regularly priced areas, as new arrivals can sometimes get in so suddenly that they are soon headed to the discount shelves. Get creative with everyday items — sometimes a rug may not be suited to be only a floor covering. If the design is visually appealing enough, it can be used as a wall hanging in your living or bedroom areas. You need a wooden dowel rod and some twine to create an inventive art display. Thread the rod through the rug's overlapped end, tie the twine on each end, and voilà! You've got an innovative décor piece.

Read this next: The Best Home Depot Hacks That Will Change How You DIY

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $150 DIY Gives This IKEA KALLAX a Luxe, Clutter-Concealing Look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Almost everyone’s been there: You see a piece of furniture you love only to learn it’s way out of your budget. But a too-high price point doesn’t have to mean the end of your perfect furniture dreams. Try searching for lookalikes (or sometimes the same exact piece) elsewhere online by typing in the serial number, check to see if there’s one available at an outlet version of the store, or, if you’re feeling ambitious, DIY it. This Anthro-inspired DIY vanity, this Jonathan Adler-inspired console, and this Montana Mini-inspired nightstand all prove that it’s possible to create strikingly similar looks (with your own twist) for much, much less.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Diy#Home Depot#Cor#Fruit#Target#Science Museum
Apartment Therapy

The $18 Laundry Room Find I Wish I Discovered Years Ago

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a shopping writer, I’ve come across some pretty awesome products over the years. From a back-saving tub scrubber to a smart alarm clock that completely changed the way I sleep, these products have truly made a difference in the way I live my life. So, if anyone can attest to the fact that the perfect home item can truly be life-changing, it’s me. While visiting my 80-year-old aunt a couple of weeks back, I found her in the laundry room struggling to pick up one of those gallon-sized bottles of detergent (what can I say, the lady likes a good deal). Seeing her fuss around with the heavy bottle and frustrating pump nozzle, I immediately stepped in to help, much to her delight. I also began to wonder if there was something out there that could make getting to her laundry detergent a bit easier. One quick Google search later and I found the Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder Organizer.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
buzznicked.com

Cat Goes Crazy In Room Full Of Toilet Paper Made By Owner

We are huge animal lovers here at BuzzNick and we see a lot of crazy things people do for their pets. We can’t blame anyone for going above and beyond for their furry friends. We’ve seen someone transform their entire house to be a playground for their cat and people who have created one of a kind prosthetics for their dogs to get around easier. Well this one is a new one and it is hilarious! This couple purchases 100 rolls of toilet paper and spends what seems like an eternity completely covering this room from head to toe in toilet paper for their cat. They let the cat loose and you can actually pinpoint the second the cats mind is blown. It is incredibly adorable and the cat can’t hold it in. I’ve never seen a cat love something so much.
PETS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy