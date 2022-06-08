ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: State leaders have ignored their constituents

 3 days ago
I am, and have been, a registered voter in the state of Ohio. We the people voted overwhelmingly to correct maps drawn by our state leaders.

Our state leaders have chosen not to honor or respect our vote. They have worked the system, and worked the system, and worked the system, and worked the system. They know the probable outcome will allow their least objectionable map to be approved.

They were obviously willing to hire mapmakers. They obviously feared the mapmakers would get the job done in a right way. They stepped in ahead of the mapmakers. There appears to be no substantive punishment for this behavior.

May I make a suggestion? Rehire the same mapmakers and use their work product. I am sure we the people paid for the work they had completed. I am sure we the people do not want a least objectionable substitute for a correct map. This least objectionable map will take us through the midterms, a presidential election and another midterm.

We the people have already paid mapmakers, and now are going to pay $20 million for an election made necessary by these state leaders' lack of diligence or unwillingness to obey. Is anyone required to honor the will of the people?

Joy Johns, Canton Township

