Washington, DC

Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Washington Nationals (21-36, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-30, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.81 ERA, .98 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -248, Nationals +205; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Miami has a 13-14 record at home and a 23-30 record overall. The Marlins have a 14-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington is 21-36 overall and 12-18 in road games. The Nationals have a 15-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles and 12 home runs). Jazz Chisholm is 4-for-33 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 11 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .216 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 10-for-26 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (upper back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Royals meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Royals -112, Orioles -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead. Kansas City is 11-19 at home and 19-37 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks ninth in the AL. Baltimore is 24-34...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso and Starling Marte leave game vs. Padres with injuries

Core New York Mets position players Pete Alonso and Starling Marte each departed Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres with injury (NYM-SD GameTracker). X-rays were negative on Alonso, who was struck on the hand by a pitch, but he's set for further testing to be sure there's no fracture. Marte appeared to injure himself while sliding into second base on a caught stealing and was later announced as having a tight left quad. The status of both players moving forward is not yet known, but the hope is that neither injury is serious.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Yankees vs. Mets: Who wins in MLB's battle for New York?

We’re about a third of the way through the 2022 MLB season, and the two best records in baseball belong to the two teams in New York, New York. Now, we shouldn’t be overly shocked, considering the wealth of talent on the Mets' and Yankees' rosters. But to have them both pacing the league this far into the season feels significant … and begs the question that will surely be debated all summer long in sports bars across all five boroughs: Which of these teams is actually better?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Nationals vs. Marlins prediction and odds for Thu., 6/9: Stephen Strasburg returns

2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg will make his first major league start in over a year as the Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. ET tonight. Strasburg is one of my favorite pitchers I've ever watched and I'm thrilled he's back. The 33-year-old phenom has been a part of sports for as long as I can remember. This is appointment television.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Mariners, Phillies and MLB's longest playoff droughts

There are a number of MLB teams hoping that this season results in some long-awaited postseason play. Making the playoffs in professional sports is the first step for fans and franchises to believe they have a shot at ultimate glory. But while some organizations have made a habit of tasting the postseason — think, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have made the playoffs nine consecutive seasons — others have forgotten what it's like to play in October.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mariners host the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (30-28, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-31, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (2-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-6, 3.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Boston Red...
SEATTLE, WA
