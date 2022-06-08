ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers host Philadelphia Phillies, look to end home slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (26-29, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-24, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-4, 3.91 ERA, .93 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -134, Brewers +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop their four-game home losing streak.

Milwaukee has gone 15-10 in home games and 33-24 overall. The Brewers have gone 19-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia has an 11-14 record in road games and a 26-29 record overall. The Phillies are 19-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 13 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .254 for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 6-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles and seven home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Kolten Wong: day-to-day (right calf), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

