Chicago Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier said his former team the New York Yankees didn't allow him to be the person he wanted to be during his time with the organization. "You had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that team," Frazier said of his rocky five-year tenure with the Yankees, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Maddie Lee. "If not, then you were like a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So I don't miss being told how I had to look for the last five years."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO