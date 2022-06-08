ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Diamondbacks aim to stop skid in game against the Reds

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-35, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-3, 3.66 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -119, Diamondbacks +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to stop their four-game losing streak with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 12-15 record in home games and a 20-35 record overall. The Reds are 16-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona is 12-15 on the road and 26-31 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 13-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 13-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has eight doubles and 14 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-34 with six doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .204 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

