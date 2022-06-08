ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros play the Mariners in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Seattle Mariners (25-31, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (36-20, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-2, 2.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (5-2, 4.76 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -145, Mariners +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Houston is 36-20 overall and 15-7 at home. The Astros have a 19-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Seattle has a 25-31 record overall and a 13-21 record in road games. The Mariners have gone 19-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 12 doubles and six home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 16-for-38 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 12-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (left elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

