Atlanta, GA

Athletics take 7-game losing streak into matchup against the Braves

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Oakland Athletics (20-37, fifth in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (29-27, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jared Koenig (0-0); Braves: Ian Anderson (4-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -242, Athletics +198; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to stop their seven-game losing streak with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 15-14 at home and 29-27 overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.92.

Oakland has a 13-13 record in road games and a 20-37 record overall. The Athletics are 14-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 14 home runs while slugging .516. Dansby Swanson is 14-for-42 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 14 doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 14-for-41 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .199 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (tricep), Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

