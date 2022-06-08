ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Blue Jays take on the Royals after Kirk’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays (33-22, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-37, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -228, Royals +189; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Kansas City Royals after Alejandro Kirk’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Kansas City is 9-19 at home and 17-37 overall. The Royals have an 11-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto has a 33-22 record overall and a 15-12 record in road games. The Blue Jays are 23-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has eight doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 5-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six doubles and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Kirk is 16-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .215 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .306 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

