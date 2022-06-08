ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions $10,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

By Bruce Mikells
 2 days ago
Bruce Mikells

Louisiana is on a lottery winning streak as last night, and for the second night in a row, Louisiana's lottery players claimed a major prize from a multi-state lottery game. Last night's drawing was for the Mega Millions game and based on information posted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the state sold a $10,000 winner for last night's drawing.

Courtesy Louisiana Lottery

The Mega Millions jackpot for the June 7th, 2022 drawing was an estimated $207 million. The game has not had a winner in the past 15 drawings. In fact, the last big money winner was a $20 million dollar winner on April 15th. Oddly enough, that April 15th win was just three days after the game got a $106 million dollar winner.

If you did not get the chance to watch last night's drawing for Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Here it is for you to relive the moment and to check your numbers.

The numbers produced out of the hopper for last night's draw were:

04 34 40 41 53 Megaball 03 Megaplier x4.

Nationwide there was no big jackpot winner in fact the largest prize in last night's drawing was $40,000. Only one ticket across the country had that combination including the Megaplier. There were 16 other tickets sold across the country that are worth $10,000. We can only assume those players did not opt-in for the Megaplier portion of the game.

Oksana Kostyushko, ThinkStock

One of those $10,000 winners was sold here in Louisiana. According to the Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins page the "Louisiana sold ticket" matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Mega Ball. By rule that ticket is worth $10,000.

The Lottery website says the $10,000 winner was purchased in Metairie at the Transcontinental Shell which is located at 4941 Veterans Memorial Blvd. If you're the holder of that ticket, make sure you sign the back of it. You'll also need to contact your nearest Louisiana Lottery office to arrange payment of your prize.

By the way, the Lottery website currently lists $280,000 in unclaimed large prizes from previous lottery games. One of those prizes, a $10,000 one, is set to expire in just 4 days. So, if you've played Mega Millions or Powerball over the past six months you may want to check your coat pocket, your wallet, your purse, your console in your car, or maybe the junk drawer at home to see if you happen to have an unclaimed winner.

Staff Photo

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday night at 9:59 Louisiana time. The estimated jackpot will be $226 million. Meanwhile, tonight's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $210 million. That drawing will also be held at 9:59 Louisiana time.

If you win, maybe you can get your dad some new cologne for Father's Day. What kind? We have some suggestions.

LiveLoveLaugh1
2d ago

New Orleans, Kenner and Metairie always have a lucky winner...We use to drive to those cities to buy lottery tickets, but now you're subject to get shot traveling I-10 east.

