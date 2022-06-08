ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXC4P_0g43crOr00
Bruce Mikells

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45p6A9_0g43crOr00
Visit Lake Charles via Twitter

Cusey was a first-time competitor in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off which has been held in Lafayette for the past few years. The "Cook-Off" coincides with Lafayette's annual Eat Lafayette Campaign which spotlights locally owned and operated restaurants during the summer season.

Chef Cusey plies her trade in Lake Charles where she is a chef at The Villa Harlequin. That restaurant on Pujo Street in Lake Charles is known for their Sunday Brunch and their exquisite combination of fine steaks and incredible Italian dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpjrO_0g43crOr00
Louisiana Department of Culture,Recreation, and Tourism

The dish Chef Cusey prepared for the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off last night was a pan-seared Red Drum over a tomato polenta and topped with a crawfish cream sauce. Yeah, that's a picture of it above and I did just lick my computer screen to see if I could taste it.

Second Place in the competition went to Amy Sins who is a chef at Langlois in New Orleans and Baton Rouge Chef David Dickensauge of Tsunami in Baton Rouge earned third place honors. Meanwhile, Chef Cusey will begin preparations for the Great American Seafood Cook-Off. That will take place in New Orleans on August 6th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ntRM_0g43crOr00
Courtesy Great American Seafood Cookoff

In addition to competing in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off Cusey will also become an ambassador for Louisiana seafood around the state and around the world. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said that Cusey, and all winners of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off take on that role with honor. Nungesser said Cusey and her fellow competitors will help spread the gospel of great Louisiana seafood and the many families in our state that derive their livelihood from the sea.

If you'd like to learn more about the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off and get some of the recipes from some of the current and past participants you can visit the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off website.

Meanwhile, for those of us who struggle in the kitchen, we can't offer you some great cooking tips but we can at least explain how to get the lid off that jar you've been struggling with.

Comments / 7

Related
99.9 KTDY

Head to the ‘Beach’ at This Louisiana RV Resort

Camping at RV resorts has become a very popular getaway for many families here in south Louisiana. And it seems that more and more these resorts are stepping up their proverbial game with a slew of great amenities. If you head to places like Cajun Palms in Henderson, Louisiana, you...
HENDERSON, LA
southernladymagazine.com

The Best of Summer on Louisiana’s Northshore

Since the 1800s, the north shore of Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain has beckoned visitors from New Orleans and surrounding areas seeking a summer respite. The allure of the Louisiana Northshore remains strong with a delectable culinary scene and verdant expanses of the great outdoors ready for exploring—from tubing the Bogue Chitto River to biking the Tammany Trace. You’ll also love the charm and ambience of St. Tammany Parish’s distinctive towns, like artsy Abita Springs, Mandeville, historic Covington, Madisonville, and Olde Towne Slidell.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Deadly “Heat Dome” Will Affect Southwest Louisiana

More than 25 million Americans will be under a heat alert this weekend as the Southwest portion of the United States braces for record high temperatures. This temperature will be rising in Southwest Louisiana as well. ...dangerous and deadly heat wave is on the way for the Southwest through the...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

What did Acadiana get from the Legislature this session? Millions for I-49 extension, more

During the 85 workdays of the 2022 annual regular session, the Louisiana Legislature passed and sent to the governor about 800 bills on all manner of topics, including banning transgender athletes from participating in girl’s sporting events at school to $300 million towards what likely be a new $3 billion bridge over the Mississippi River bridge to pay increases for teachers, professors, prison guards and others.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KPLC TV

Miss Louisiana 2021 Reflects on her Reign

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s a bittersweet moment for Julia Claire Williams, Miss Louisiana 2021, as she prepares to crown her successor next week. “It’s all coming to a close, I’ll be performing my jazz dance, last dance, on the Saturday night of finals and what a poetic moment because it genuinely is my last dance,” says Williams. “And, I have been so emotional thinking about that because dance has been my passion for the longest time.”
MONROE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 around Baton Rouge

Over the last couple of years, the U.S. has played catch up with its understanding of the significance of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached slaves in Galveston, Texas—a full two-and-a-half years after it was signed by President Abraham Lincoln. Just last year, Juneteenth was finally recognized as both a federal holiday and as a state holiday in Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Who Is Named ‘Queen of Louisiana Seafood’?

This is one cooking crown that is coveted across the Gulf Coast Region. Louisiana has named the winner of the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cookoff. The winner is Chef Amanda Cusey from Lake Charles. Chefs from New Orleans and Baton Rouge take home first and second runner up spots in this culinary competition.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
KPLC TV

Roadside crabbing now requires a license in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is sportsman’s paradise and many people take advantage of crabbing along the water ways, but now, there are new rules for those who do roadside crabbing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ new guidelines now require a license for roadside crabbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Louisiana Seafood Crowned#The Villa Harlequin#Italian#Baton Rouge Chef
houmatimes.com

Students Selected for The Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program Includes Thibodaux Native

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the 11 college students who have been chosen to participate in the Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program in Louisiana Government. This is an opportunity for the students to gain firsthand knowledge about the development and implementation of public policy as well as the state’s rich history and current affairs of Louisiana government. The program is a partnership with Louisiana’s Office of the Governor, Lamar Companies, Louisiana State University, Southern University and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
THIBODAUX, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

5 of Louisiana’s Oldest Restaurants Make Their Home in Shreveport

Obviously, in Louisiana, we love food. After all, we have some of the best culinary delights in the world! OnlyinYourState.com recently came out with a list of the top 11 oldest restaurants in Louisiana and after going through their list, we found a few eateries they missed. Thanks to our diligent research, we know that five of the oldest (and best) restaurants in Louisiana call Shreveport home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Current Media

How Lafayette can show up and show Pride

Lafayette’s reputation as a front in culture war has gone national. Struggles for recognition and most recently a decision to scrap Pride Month book displays at the public library have earned Lafayette unwanted recognition for exclusion, especially when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community. But advocates see reason for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Baton Rouge lawmaker is planning a run for State Treasurer

Rep. Scott McKnight, a Baton Rouge Republican, said Thursday morning he plans to run for State Treasurer next year. Republican John Schroder, who holds the job now, is expected to be a candidate for governor in 2023. "The State Treasurer in Louisiana serves a bigger role than most states," McKnight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy