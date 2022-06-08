Morristown-area home prices rise slightly in May, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Morris County home listed for $600,000 in May, up from $599,900 a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in May was up about 0% from May 2021. Morris County's median home was 2,703 square feet for a listed price of $280 per square foot.

The Morris County market was busy, with a median 18 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 20 days on market. The market added 960 new home listings in May, compared with the 948 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 851 listings of homes for sale.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com .

What were Morristown-area home prices in May? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Sussex County's home prices rose 0.1%, to a median $349,450, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 30 days, from 32 days a month earlier. The typical 1,908-square-foot house had a list price of $205 per square foot.

Warren County's home prices rose 6.6%, to a median $371,995, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 24 days, from 29 days a month earlier. The typical 1,945-square-foot house had a list price of $196 per square foot.

Across metro New York, median home prices rose to $720,000, up 0.7% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,494 square feet, at a list price of $563 per square foot.

Across all of New Jersey, median home prices were $487,500, rising 3.8% from a month earlier. The median New Jersey home for sale had 1,724 square feet at list price of $258 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morristown-area home prices rise slightly in May, with houses for sale in high demand