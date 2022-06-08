ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Morristown-area home prices rise slightly in May, with houses for sale in high demand

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Daily Record
Daily Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhYZO_0g43ccPC00

A typical Morris County home listed for $600,000 in May, up from $599,900 a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in May was up about 0% from May 2021. Morris County's median home was 2,703 square feet for a listed price of $280 per square foot.

The Morris County market was busy, with a median 18 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 20 days on market. The market added 960 new home listings in May, compared with the 948 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 851 listings of homes for sale.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com .

What were Morristown-area home prices in May? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Sussex County's home prices rose 0.1%, to a median $349,450, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 30 days, from 32 days a month earlier. The typical 1,908-square-foot house had a list price of $205 per square foot.

Warren County's home prices rose 6.6%, to a median $371,995, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 24 days, from 29 days a month earlier. The typical 1,945-square-foot house had a list price of $196 per square foot.

Across metro New York, median home prices rose to $720,000, up 0.7% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,494 square feet, at a list price of $563 per square foot.

Across all of New Jersey, median home prices were $487,500, rising 3.8% from a month earlier. The median New Jersey home for sale had 1,724 square feet at list price of $258 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morristown-area home prices rise slightly in May, with houses for sale in high demand

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morris County, NJ
Government
Sussex County, NJ
Business
County
Morris County, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Government
Morris County, NJ
Business
Sussex County, NJ
Government
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Business
County
Sussex County, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#List Price#County Market#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Record

Daily Record

842
Followers
375
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy