Essex, VT

Couple's cross-country ramble leads to Bramble, a new Essex restaurant

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

ESSEX – Two lifelong restaurateurs with Vermont roots traveled the U.S. pursuing their craft. They have returned to the Green Mountain State to run the latest project in the ever-expanding Essex Experience .

What is the place?

Husband-and-wife team Shawn Hyer and chef Colleen Hunt opened Bramble on April 11. The wood- and window-filled restaurant is the newest eatery at the Essex Experience, which owner Peter Edelmann has been gradually converting from outlet stores into a hub for arts, entertainment, food and drink.

Bramble operates on what Hyer calls a “micro-seasonal” philosophy relying on the latest produce from local farmers. As a result, the online menu warns that all menus “will be subject to change very often… due to supply, season and whim.”

More new Essex restaurants

The menu last week ranged from springtime asparagus with lemon crème fraiche and chive blossoms to slow-roasted Vermont pork shoulder accompanied by local spring vegetables. Bramble’s oven churns out roasted bone marrow and wood-fired mushrooms as well as a variety of pizzas and flatbreads. The Preservation Pie — a blend of tomato, onion, chevre, mushrooms and herbs — is already a staff favorite.

“Most things are kissed by wood fire and smoke,” according to Hyer.

He said Bramble emphasizes small plates and conviviality. The latter is aided by an extensive list of cocktails, wines and Vermont beers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10w8lt_0g43cW3i00

What’s the story behind it?

Hyer, who oversees the logistics of the dining room and interacts gregariously with customers, grew up in central New York but had relatives in Vermont; he said he would come often to the “cute little college town” of Burlington to hear punk and Brit pop at Club Toast. Hunt, the chef at Bramble, is from West Dover, where she worked in her family’s inn and restaurant near Mount Snow that had “the quintessential gazillion-dollar Vermont view,” as Hyer put it.

Hunt earned degrees in nutritional sciences and dietetics at the University of Vermont and worked at the now-defunct Sweet Tomatoes restaurant on Church Street in Burlington with current Vermont restaurant luminaries such as Jed Davis of The Farmhouse Group and Frank Pace of The Great Northern and August First. She moved across the country to San Francisco to further hone her restaurant skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TA0mg_0g43cW3i00

Hyer, before meeting Hunt, also headed to northern California, where he earned degrees in history and philosophy at San Francisco State University with plans to become a teacher. Restaurant work paid the bills while he was in school, and became his passion.

“I fell in love with the controlled chaos,” he said.

Hyer and Hunt have zigzagged the country to work in the restaurant industry, toiling not just in kitchens in northern California but back in Vermont for a time and also in Bar Harbor, Maine and Park City, Utah. (Hyer also put in overseas stints in restaurants in Spain, England and France.) They each worked at places that received prestigious Michelin stars and James Beard Award nominations.

They also pined for a return to Vermont. They considered opening their own restaurant in California or Utah, but four years of what Hyer called “outrageous wildfires” in northern California and the COVID-19 pandemic made them want to head back east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKAfj_0g43cW3i00

“Food and the culture of food has allowed us to experience cultures and people and geographic beauty that in itself has reinforced our constant desire to come home to Vermont,” Hyer said.

A friend, Vermont Wine Merchants owner Mike Stolese, suggested they get in touch with Edelmann. Hyer said they were compelled by Edelmann’s vision for art, community, food and culture at Essex Experience.

“I just fell into his vortex,” according to Hyer. “It was everything we wanted.”

Bramble, he said, is about creating good jobs for employees; the restaurant has a couple dozen full- and part-time workers and hopes to double its workforce and hours. Hyer said Bramble wants employees who are inquisitive, believe culinary service is an honorable profession and want to grow on the job.

The restaurant is also about capitalizing on the farm-to-table scene in Vermont that Hyer said could rival Provence, Sicily and the Napa Valley of California. “We wanted to give a platform to our wonderful producers here in Vermont,” he said.

Business at Bramble has been good so far, according to Hyer.

“We’ve been as busy as we’ve allowed ourselves to get,” he said. “We’re doing just fine and we’re eager to get busier.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wACc5_0g43cW3i00

Hours and location

Bramble , 21 Essex Way, Essex. 5-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. (802) 662-3021, www.bramblevt.com

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Couple's cross-country ramble leads to Bramble, a new Essex restaurant

Comments / 0

