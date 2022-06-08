ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen accused of shooting at Erie High School to be tried as an adult

By Patrick Damp
 3 days ago

Erie High School shooting suspect to be tried as adult 00:22

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) - A teenager accused of shooting one person at a high school in Erie will be tried as an adult.

According to a report from the Erie Times-News , 14-year-old Jim'mare Crosby agreed to have his criminal case transferred from juvenile court to adult criminal court.

Crosby is in prison on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators said that Crosby shot one person and then ran away from the school in April.

He later turned himself in after the shooting.

Johnny
3d ago

Good!!! Make an example out of this want to be tough guy. He sure will not be that tough were he’s going. Parents must be really proud!!!

