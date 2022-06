Editor’s Note: The Beaumont Inn’s new owners outline their plans for the historic attraction in next week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. One of Mercer County’s biggest attractions is changing hands. After more than a century, Chuck and Helen Dedman and their family are selling the Beaumont Inn. However, the Beaumont will remain in the Dedman family. Former Mercer County Judge-Executive Milward Dedman, his wife Kathy and family have purchased the historic inn. Chuck and Milward Dedman are cousins.

2 DAYS AGO