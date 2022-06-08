UMMC Children’s Hospital receives $2.5 million gift from Gertrude C. Ford Foundation

The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. & the CHAMPIONS FOR HEALTH cordially invite you to their…. Where: Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Briggs Hopson Blvd., Vicksburg, MS. We will be celebrating and recognizing the work of our local faith-based leadership for their unwavering commitment, dedication, and diligence during the COVID-19 pandemic. These local churches worked collaboratively with the City of Vicksburg to implement COVID-19 Health Literacy outreach activities in the community over the past year. They are continuously working and implementing ways to advance health literacy and address health disparities in our community. In partnership with the CHAMPIONS FOR HEALTH, a great work has and is taking place in the city of Vicksburg. Dr. Fairest Hill, International Motivational Speaker and Recording Artist is the guest speaker. Join us as we recognize our local faith-based organizations.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO