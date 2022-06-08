ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

UMMC Children’s Hospital receives $2.5 million gift from Gertrude C. Ford Foundation

fox40jackson.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Children’s Hospital of Mississippi officials revealed a major gift that not only helps them meet, but exceed their $100 million fundraising goal. In the community room of the...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Blood drive Wednesday for JPD veteran battling rare form of cancer

JACKSON, Miss. — A blood drive will be held Wednesday at Jackson Police Headquarters in honor of a veteran officer who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. "I had started losing weight," Terry Dismuke said. "I went to my primary doctor, and he sent me to an oncologist, and that's when they found out."
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, along with hospitalizations. "I'm seeing several cases per week of people calling in saying, 'Hey, I just tested positive,'" Dr. Mark Horne said. Data posted on the Mississippi State Department of Health's website shows an upward trend...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Health
Jackson, MS
Society
WAPT

Group comes together to feed homeless

JACKSON, Miss. — A local group came together Tuesday to feed the homeless at Poindexter Park. A table spread with sandwiches, chips and cold drinks was passed out to anyone in need. Turning Tables, the group behind the event, said the main reason for giving back is all within...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg family struggles to find baby formula

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New and first-time mom, Erin Zanza, said she feels like the hurdles haven’t stopped since her son was born eight months ago. “It was already hard and then it got a lot harder,” Zanza said. She explained that the hardships started with breastfeeding. “When...
HATTIESBURG, MS
fox40jackson.com

FBI Teen Academy coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The FBI Teen Academy is coming to Jackson, Mississippi. The 2-day program, which will be held at the FBI Jackson field office, will give teens a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI. The days will be comprised of presentations discussing crime, cyber security, drugs, civil rights...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Foundation#Charity#The Children S Hospital
vicksburgnews.com

Faith-based appreciation dinner to be hosted at 6 p.m.

The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. & the CHAMPIONS FOR HEALTH cordially invite you to their…. Where: Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Briggs Hopson Blvd., Vicksburg, MS. We will be celebrating and recognizing the work of our local faith-based leadership for their unwavering commitment, dedication, and diligence during the COVID-19 pandemic. These local churches worked collaboratively with the City of Vicksburg to implement COVID-19 Health Literacy outreach activities in the community over the past year. They are continuously working and implementing ways to advance health literacy and address health disparities in our community. In partnership with the CHAMPIONS FOR HEALTH, a great work has and is taking place in the city of Vicksburg. Dr. Fairest Hill, International Motivational Speaker and Recording Artist is the guest speaker. Join us as we recognize our local faith-based organizations.
VICKSBURG, MS
Mississippi Link

Unity service to commemorate 125th anniversary of Holiness convocation

(L-R) Pastor Ronald Moore, youth pastor Porsche Moore, Bishop Daniel Littleton, Pastor C. J. Rhodes, Bishop Vernon Kennebrew, Bishop Louis Felton, Bishop Glake Hill and Pastor Vincent Russell PHOTOS BY JAY JOHNSON. This past weekend, three denominations and a host of partners and friends gathered to celebrate the 125th anniversary...
JACKSON, MS
newyorkdailygazette.com

The Department of Agriculture to award $7 million in federal grants to Southgate redevelopment, LP announced by Congressman Bennie Thompson

Bennie G. Thompson has announced the following in a Press Release:. The U.S. Department of Agriculture to award Southgate Redevelopment, LP with a Multi-Family Housing Loan Guarantee funds of $7,015,313 to help expand and redevelop their property in Indianola, Mississippi. The US Department of Agriculture will be using their investment...
INDIANOLA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WJTV.com

Mississippi Moment: The mural of Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The official culmination of an art project in Raymond will take place Wednesday, June 8, starting at 5:30 p.m. The new town mural project will be dedicated during that time. Last year, Raymond artist Albert Smathers was commissioned to paint a new mural of the...
RAYMOND, MS
WAPT

Old Shoney's building comes down decade after Jackson restaurant closed

JACKSON, Miss. — A High Street restaurant that has been closed for more than a decade has been demolished. Crews began work to tear down the old Shoney's this week. Jhai Keeton, the deputy director of economic development for the city of Jackson, said it was time for the eyesore to be knocked down.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel Mercantile Co. hosts Mississippi Made this Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mercantile Co. is proud to host Mississippi Made on June 11, 2022, from 9 am to 3 pm. Mississippi Made is a vendor market featuring artisans and makers from across the state. The event is held at the Mercantile Yard at 414 Front Street in...
LAUREL, MS
WAPT

Tree falls blocking neighborhood already affected by bridge closure

JACKSON, Miss. — A storm knocked a tree down in a neighborhood that was already blocked by a bridge closure, leaving residents trapped. "I'm supposed to be going out of town, and I can't leave. I can't go to work," said Colonial Circle resident Kiara Jackson. Residents who live...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

State-sanctioned violence or necessary deterrent? Paddling remains staple of education in this Mississippi school and many more

At the beginning of every school year, April Johnson oversees distribution of the Covington County School District student handbook. Tucked into the first half of the handbook is a section titled “Corporal Punishment.”. The handbook details how the punishment will be meted out: sensibly, “and applied only to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market to host 2022 Summer Kick-Off event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will extend its operating hours ahead of the annual Summer Kick-Off event. Starting Thursday, June 9, the market will be open each Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. throughout the summer. This is in addition to its year-round operating hours of Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Burkes in Magee is now open

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Burkes in Magee is open. A ribbon cutting and grand opening was held Thursday, June 9, 2022. Store Manager Royce Beckham...
MAGEE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy