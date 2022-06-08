ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles mayoral race: Former Rep. Karen Bass will face billionaire Rick Caruso in November

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire developer Rick Caruso and former Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., will move on from California’s primary and face off in November to serve as Los Angeles’ next mayor, as the two candidates secured the top two spots in the states primary Tuesday, the Associated Press called. In...

Comments / 0

Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

