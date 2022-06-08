Newark assistant principal Jessica Corum taking over at Lakewood Middle School

HEBRON — It was an opportunity Jessica Corum could not pass up.

Although she has been assistant principal at Newark High School for the past eight years, Corum and her husband, Nathan, live in Hebron, and their three children attend Lakewood Local Schools.

Effective July 22, she will take over as new principal at Lakewood Middle School. Mrs. Corum was selected from 33 applicants for the position, and they were interviewed by superintendent Dr. Mark Gleichauf, other administrators, and several Lakewood Middle School staff members.

“I am passionate about this community and was excited when the middle school principal role became open,” Corum said in a press release from the district. “Our district is special. I’m looking forward to joining the team and building relationships with staff and students to make Lakewood Middle School the best it can be.”

She has also been involved in several key initiatives within the Lakewood district, becoming a member of the Lakewood Education Foundation in July 2021, and being the chair for three variations of the bond levy for a new elementary school from July 2018 through May 2021.

Through her time as Newark’s assistant principal, Corum has extensive experience in

discipline, professional development, scheduling, special education, guided reading, school culture and climate, and human resources. Prior to becoming assistant principal, she served as Newark Dean of Students for two years, Mathematics curricular

chair for one year, and was a math teacher for seven years.

"Jessica’s experience, combined with her energy, collaborative spirit and passion for

educating young people, made a potentially difficult decision very easy,” Dr. Gleichauf said in the press release. "We are confident that she is the right fit for the middle school, and our district."

Although she doesn't start until the end of next month, Corum has already spent some time in the middle school meeting staff and students.

She earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics and education from Denison University and her master's degree from Ashland University. Corum also earned her Principal Licensure at Ashland University, and received her Superintendent Licensure in

2018 from the University of Dayton and BASA (Buckeye Association of School Administrators).

