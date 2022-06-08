ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moms working to combat homelessness, addiction in south Newark

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
After sharing concerns about the issue of homelessness and addiction locally, a group of Newark women are working to make a difference in south Newark.

About 16 years ago, Bobbi Cooper, of Newark, was among those who helped to start the nonprofit Angels in Action . The organization sought to provide support for people who had a sudden medical need, such as injuries from a car crash, and didn't have insurance. Cooper also started a support group for families of loved ones who suffered from addiction.

Now, efforts to help their community go through the women's fellowship group at the Old Country Church on South 5th Street.

Between 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, the group of women open the back of their church to anyone in need of a meal. They also give out donated hygiene supplies and clothing.

"We don't know the answers - we just want to help," Cooper said. "We've got to help these guys because there's too many lost. We've got to take action and get something done."

As the mother of someone who has struggled with addiction, Cooper tearfully said tough love was the toughest thing she's had to endure.

"When I had to tell (my child) to leave my house and not come back," she reflected. "But you can't give up on them. That's why there's so many addicts out on the street. Because their parents give up on them. You've got to stay with them and push them through..."

Cooper said her adult child has since gotten clean and will soon graduate from a treatment program. But she has struggled with mother's guilt over their struggle with addiction.

"You don't know why they would turn to that drug - because they weren't brought up in it," she said. "I didn't even know anything about meth back in 2015 and then when (they) started, I'd go to the library and read. That's why I started that family support group because you just feel like you're alone and you blame yourself. It's not us at all - we learned that."

Pam Lent, who is also part of the women's fellowship group, said her adult child overdosed recently in her home. She and her husband administered four doses of Narcan, the overdose reversal drug, before they came to.

Asked what it's like as a parent of someone struggling with addiction, Lent said: "It's unexplainably hard."

She added that addiction is worse than people think and sometimes a person can't stop on their own.

The group agreed mental health is often a factor in someone's addiction as well. Linda Winters, a women's fellowship group member, expressed concern about the resources available locally to children suffering from mental health issues.

In addition to resources for mental health, the group of women expressed concern about local resources available to combat homelessness and addiction, specifically the lack of beds available in homeless shelters.

When Lent's home caught fire, she said there was no space available for her and her husband in homeless shelters so they ended up living in a hotel room in Buckeye Lake, the cheapest one they could find.

"My husband got a job - just enough for us to pay to live there. We lived on roman noodles," she said tearfully. "If it weren't for the people in this church, we would've never gotten out."

Cooper said the group would like to see extended hours for facilities open to the homeless population during the day and the elimination of minimum fees for people to get copies of their social security cards or birth certificates.

The group also anticipates starting fundraising efforts to construct a building behind their church, allowing them to expand their efforts to help the homeless and addicted population in the city.

"Our heart is in our community," Cooper said. "Our church means so much to all our families. We're thankful for the support and fellowship."

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Moms working to combat homelessness, addiction in south Newark

