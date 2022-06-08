ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

Notorious 4th Ward Paterson drug den demolished as plans for new apartments begin

By Joe Malinconico and Ed Rumley
 3 days ago

PATERSON — In his relentless pursuit to reshape Paterson’s notorious 4th Ward, developer Charles Florio this week moved ahead with two seemingly disparate projects just two blocks apart.

At 83-85 Auburn St., contractors on Tuesday were removing debris from the demolition of a Florio-owned apartment building where for many years drug dealers conducted profitable business in the hallway.

After his attempts to stop the drug trafficking failed, Florio decided to knock the building down and put up a new one with 11 apartments, a structure he said won’t generate very much profit.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Florio gained city planning board approval for a $35 million to $40 million plan for two new seven-story structures on Fair Street, just two blocks from the site of the demolished drug den. Each of the two buildings on Fair Street would contain 94 housing units, one with all condominiums, and the other all apartments, Florio said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qofuk_0g43ZsJX00

“Anybody who says development doesn’t get rid of blight is crazy,” said Florio, the prominent, powerful and outspoken builder who has changed Paterson’s political landscape almost as much as he has its neighborhoods.

Closely allied with Mayor Andre Sayegh, Florio on Tuesday said he has just about doubled the number of homes he owns in Paterson during the past two years. He put his inventory at about 5,000 housing units and said he is in the process of adding another 2,000 homes.

“We’re only just beginning,” Florio said.

Florio started talking about the Fair Street project in 2018. At the time, his plan was for one 10-story building with valet parking and a rooftop pool, amenities he cited in saying it would be “luxury” housing. The planning board voted 6-0 to approve his revised plans, despite complaints from several people who live in the neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tY4gr_0g43ZsJX00

James Williams, who lives in a Florio-owned building across the street from the Fair Street property where the new structure would rise, said parking in the area already is such a problem that many people leave their vehicles halfway on the sidewalk and halfway in the street. Williams expressed frustration about the way the planning board approves projects.

'Revolving door of drug addicts': Paterson developer wants to demolish Auburn Street drug den

“You guys got to do better,” Williams told the board. “You’ve got to start going out and checking out these sites and see what’s going on. This is all over Paterson. This is crazy.”

Williams’ comments reflected complaints that some activists and residents have made about Florio’s developments in the 4th Ward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akxvp_0g43ZsJX00

“It’s high density and overdevelopment in the 4th Ward,” said community activist Roger Grier. “It’s not good. Everybody is complaining about the parking. Everybody.”

Sayegh’s economic development director Michael Powell said Florio’s projects during the past couple of years have included fewer housing units than those he built prior to that. Powell said Florio was in a “no-win situation” in his efforts to convert vacant lots and abandoned buildings into new housing.

“He’s eliminating blight, but then they say he’s overdeveloping,” said Powell.

Florio’s demolition of 83-85 Auburn in some ways reflects his impact on the city’s blighted areas. Most of the streets where he has built have bad reputations.

There was nothing subtle about the narcotics deals that took place at the three-story structure on Auburn. Many of the drug buyers came in cars. Others walked from around the neighborhood.

They would go up the front stairs to the porch, where someone would let them into the hallway and close the door. Moments later, the buyers would reemerge, head back down the stairs and be on their way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcBqo_0g43ZsJX00

Such was what Florio called “the revolving door of drug addicts” at the building, where he estimates he spent more than $100,000 in private security, surveillance cameras and other measures that failed to stop the narcotics deals.

A boarded-up abandoned building still stands next to the property where Florio knocked down the drug den. A bearded man in a white T-shirt was pushing a shopping cart full of scrap metal down Auburn Street on Tuesday morning. He recalled officials evicting tenants and shutting down 87 Auburn St. after a teenager was fatally shot there in 2017.

“After that happened, I moved boards away and still lived there every day,” said the man, acknowledging that he regularly uses heroin and crack. “I don’t like that the next-door building is now being torn down. Sometimes, I sleep at night right in front of it. I don’t like it that they’re messing up my neighborhood. I have to find somewhere else to go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HM7YT_0g43ZsJX00

The drug dealers at 83-85 Auburn St. aren’t the only ones who have been displaced by Florio’s project. About six blocks away, Florio is building two separate 11-unit apartment buildings on opposite corners at the crime-plagued intersection of Carroll and Governor streets.

' We have to serve’: Hamilton 7 families seek to help their 4th Ward neighbors

Dealers regularly set up shop on one of those corners. When construction started several weeks ago, the dealers moved out onto the asphalt of the road in their efforts to flag down potential customers driving by. But lately, they seem to have moved elsewhere.

“We pushed them out,” Florio proclaimed.

The Fair Street project represents a milestone for Florio — his first condominiums in Paterson after building several thousand apartments. “People say they want to see more homeownership,” said the developer, echoing the words of some of his critics.

Florio also said he is putting up for sale between 300 and 400 Paterson properties, sites that he said contain up to four apartments each. “I’m looking to sell them to Paterson residents,” the developer said.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Ed Rumley is a contributing writer for Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Notorious 4th Ward Paterson drug den demolished as plans for new apartments begin

Comments / 8

njgurrl80
3d ago

he's just bringing more ppl to sell drugs to areas that had that problem in the first place now the drug dealers can just rent an apartment to stay in the area that they already run nothing changes he's just making it worst one of his buildings across the street where I live cops are always being called ..so what's the difference..none

Reply(1)
9
Lorraine Goodwin
3d ago

the parking in the area is already disturbing! Florio is moving NY residents into Paterson at a cheaper rate! on the street I live on all I see is NY TAGS IN HIS NEW BUILDINGS! does not take a rocket scientist to figure out what's happening here!

Reply(1)
5
