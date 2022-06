Your group chats on WhatsApp may be about to get a bit more unruly as the messaging app has just doubled the number of participants you can have in one chat. Previously, the limit was 256 people, but you can now have 512 people in the same group chat. The change has been known for around a month through betas, but this is the first time the feature has rolled out to all users.

