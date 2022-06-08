ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Column: La Nina may further disrupt commodity markets via hurricanes

By Karen Braun
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Okv7Q_0g43ZbYQ00

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 7 (Reuters) - As if commodity markets needed any more drama this year, this year’s Atlantic hurricane season could be the seventh-consecutive with above-average activity, raising risks for U.S. grain exports as well as oil production and refining capacity.

Significant disruptions for U.S. commodities resulting from hurricanes are more the exception than the rule, but tight global stocks, high prices and geopolitical conflicts could amplify any storm impacts that surface this year.

Present for a third consecutive year, La Nina is the primary culprit for forecasters’ beefier predictions for hurricane season, which tends to peak in the second week of September.

La Nina-induced droughts have already contributed to higher global grain prices, wrecking soybeans and corn in South America over the last two seasons and whittling this year’s U.S. hard red winter wheat crop to a 59-year low.

Unfortunately for commodity markets, the Gulf of Mexico is a common destination for Atlantic hurricanes. Louisiana ports are the busiest for U.S. grain exports, and about half of U.S. petroleum refining capacity resides along the Gulf Coast.

In August 2017, Harvey made landfall in Texas as a major hurricane, knocking up to 23% of U.S. refining capacity offline at one point. U.S. gasoline futures surged as much as 30% in the days following landfall, though the resulting prices were still only half of today’s record levels.

Four years later, Hurricane Ida damaged or destroyed several Louisiana grain export terminals, capping September 2021 U.S. corn and soybean exports at just half the typical volume.

Strong grain exports returned in October 2021 and gasoline futures corrected within days of Harvey’s 2017 arrival, though there may be less room for error today. Global grain shipments are already precarious with Ukraine’s offerings still very limited.

U.S. distillate fuel oil stocks have dropped to more than 15-year lows and record lows along the East Coast, which relies on supplies from the Gulf. read more Low stocks in Europe and pressures from sanctions on Russia may not be able to help pad U.S. supplies in case of a hurricane-fueled shortage.

Sometimes hurricanes can benefit agriculture, as in 2012 when storm remnants dumped rain on drought-withered soybeans in the eastern United States. But impacts are usually negative, frequently hampering grain and feed transportation, livestock operations and cotton production.

LA NINA AND FRIENDS

The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) last month placed 65% odds on an above-average Atlantic hurricane season including six to 10 hurricanes, between three and six of them considered major. NOAA had 60% confidence for above-normal activity ahead of the 2021 and 2020 cycles.

The 2020 season, encouraged by La Nina’s development, was the most active for Atlantic hurricanes on record. However, it did not feature any Category 5 storms, the strongest rating on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

La Nina conditions occur when the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean becomes sufficiently cooler than normal, opposite to the warm phase, El Nino. La Nina has been present since mid-2020 and is favored to persist through at least early 2023.

La Nina tends to reduce wind shear over the tropical Atlantic Ocean, often favoring hurricane formation. Wind shear characterizes how wind speed and direction change with height, and storm development can be hindered when shear is too strong.

Warm sea surface temperatures and an area of organized, long-lasting thunderstorms, in addition to weak wind shear, provide the breeding ground for hurricanes. The Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea are warmer than normal, supporting the forecast for an active season, which began on June 1.

Frequent Atlantic hurricanes are not guaranteed with La Nina as near-average seasons have coincided, but below-average activity was extremely uncommon. Likewise, the strongest El Nino years have featured a lower number of hurricanes.

According to NOAA, increased hurricane activity in recent years can be attributed to the warm phase of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) that began in the mid-1990s, favoring stronger and longer-lasting storms like Harvey.

Scientists believe AMO, which measures sea surface temperature variability in the North Atlantic Ocean, is driven by a mix of internal climate variability and changes in small airborne particles or aerosols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbVJV_0g43ZbYQ00
Atlantic hurricane frequency and ENSO

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
The Independent

US travel: the new rules after Covid test dropped

As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.Starting on 12 June, international arrivals by air no longer need to take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.The move from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, the health regulator in the US) saves cost and hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It also cuts the risk of potential disappointment if a traveller tests positive and has to cancel the trip – though the CDC still recommends...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Ni A#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Seasons#Hurricanes#Hurricane Harvey
Reuters

U.S. and China likely to trade blows at Asian security meeting

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States and China are expected to use Asia's top security meeting this week to trade blows over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, although both sides have indicated a willingness to discuss managing differences. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump, after the Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The current exterior color scheme...
POTUS
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms. "Japan is surrounded by actors that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

475K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy