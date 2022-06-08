ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

MTT ticks a box

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, battling brain cancer, has the opportunity...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Just The Way You Are – Billy Joel

Maybe you have to be very old, like me, to appreciate this. Or maybe not. My friend Adele sent it to me and appended the comment that she’s a softie. Well, listening to this, who wouldn’t be?. It’s Billy Joel when very young, before we realised exactly who...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Concertgebouw confirms Finn as new chief

The worst kept secret in classical music was made official a few minutes ago. The young Finn Klaus Mäkelä will become the orchestra’s ‘artistic partner’ from August this year, working five weeks annually. From August 27 he will be chief conductor on a five-year contract,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

John Drummond’s partner has died

The death has been announced of Bob Lockyer, the BBC’s former head of dance where his partner John Drummond was head of music. They were together for four decades. After John’s death in 2006, Bob created the Drummond Fund to bring together choreographers and composers.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtt#Ticks#Brain Tumor#Appalachian Spring#The Czech Philharmonic
Slipped Disc

LA Phil yodels up Swiss principal oboe

Phones are ringing off the hook in Basle, where Marc Lachat, principal of the local orchestra, is being congratulated on winning the audition for the coveted #1 seat at Dudamel’s Los Angeles Philharmonic. Lachat, 35, also plays in the Zurich chamber orchestra. A keen mountaineer, he has yet to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slipped Disc

Departing concertmaster: Israel is no place for a musician to make a living

The Israel Philharmonic concertmaster David Radzyinski, newly appointed to the Cleveland Orchestra, has giving a hard-hitting interview to Goel Pinto on Kan-tarbut criticising the miserable salaries paid to musicians. ‘Orchestras in Israel don’t have enough support from the Government,’ he says. ‘There are people who come to work...
CLEVELAND, OH
Slipped Disc

Label news: Decca catches squid

Decca Records has signed the South Korean composer of Netflix’s most-viewed series. Jung Jaeil composed soundtracks for Parasite and Squid Game. He is about to release a choral-electronic album, Psalms.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Gerhaher: Why I’m suing Germany over Covid

The baritone Christian Gerhaher explains to Zsolt Bognar in Living the Classical Life why he feels so strongly about the damage Governments inflicted on music during the Covid years. He’s not just a singer. He’s a qualified medical doctor who knows what he’s talking about. And he...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Slipped Disc

Stradivarius hits $15.3 million in online auction

The 1714 ‘da Vinci’ Stradivarius violin, once owned by the virtuoso Toscha Seidel, was sold last night by the Tarisio auction house for $15.34m. Seidel is reported to have played it on the soundtrack of The Wizard of Oz. This is the second highest auction sale of a...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

The tree that inspired Handel’s ‘ombra mai fu’

This story comes to us from The Conservation Foundation:. A London Plane tree, which is thought may have inspired one of the world’s best-known pieces of music over 300 years ago, is still alive and well today in South West London and once again inspiring musicians. In 1712, when...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Killed by the Nazis, revived on the violin

Eighty years after his cruel death in a Nazi camp, the Czech composer Erwin Schulhoff is having something of a revival this month, with an opera staged in Prague and two sonatas coming out on record. Coming of age in the Roaring Twenties, Schulhoff soaked up every fleeting trend – jazz, serialism, ragtime, nightclubs – without losing touch with his core purpose….
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

English opera mourns a music director

Opera North has announced the death of its co-founder, David Lloyd Jones, at the age of 87. He was a deceptively good conductor, with many recordings to his credit. It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that David Lloyd-Jones, Opera North’s founding Music Director, has died after an illness.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Boston assistant becomes music director

Earl Lee, assistant conductor of the Boston symphony, has been named music director of the Ann Arbor Symphony. Earl won this year’s Georg Solti conducting award. He competed in Ann Arbor against a strong field of:. Lina Gonzalez-Granados (LA Opera); Perry So (Orquesta Sinfónica de Navarra), Jacob Joyce (Assistant...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Slipped Disc

Blue Note legend dies

The US jazz trombonist Grachan Moncur III has died at his home in Newark, NJ, on his 85th birthday. His standout albums were Evolution (1963) with Jackie McLean and Lee Morgan, and Some Other Stuff (1964) with Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy