MTT ticks a box

Maybe you have to be very old, like me, to appreciate this. Or maybe not. My friend Adele sent it to me and appended the comment that she’s a softie. Well, listening to this, who wouldn’t be?. It’s Billy Joel when very young, before we realised exactly who...
The worst kept secret in classical music was made official a few minutes ago. The young Finn Klaus Mäkelä will become the orchestra’s ‘artistic partner’ from August this year, working five weeks annually. From August 27 he will be chief conductor on a five-year contract,...
The death has been announced of Bob Lockyer, the BBC’s former head of dance where his partner John Drummond was head of music. They were together for four decades. After John’s death in 2006, Bob created the Drummond Fund to bring together choreographers and composers.
Phones are ringing off the hook in Basle, where Marc Lachat, principal of the local orchestra, is being congratulated on winning the audition for the coveted #1 seat at Dudamel’s Los Angeles Philharmonic. Lachat, 35, also plays in the Zurich chamber orchestra. A keen mountaineer, he has yet to...
The Israel Philharmonic concertmaster David Radzyinski, newly appointed to the Cleveland Orchestra, has giving a hard-hitting interview to Goel Pinto on Kan-tarbut criticising the miserable salaries paid to musicians. ‘Orchestras in Israel don’t have enough support from the Government,’ he says. ‘There are people who come to work...
Decca Records has signed the South Korean composer of Netflix’s most-viewed series. Jung Jaeil composed soundtracks for Parasite and Squid Game. He is about to release a choral-electronic album, Psalms.
The baritone Christian Gerhaher explains to Zsolt Bognar in Living the Classical Life why he feels so strongly about the damage Governments inflicted on music during the Covid years. He’s not just a singer. He’s a qualified medical doctor who knows what he’s talking about. And he...
The 1714 ‘da Vinci’ Stradivarius violin, once owned by the virtuoso Toscha Seidel, was sold last night by the Tarisio auction house for $15.34m. Seidel is reported to have played it on the soundtrack of The Wizard of Oz. This is the second highest auction sale of a...
This story comes to us from The Conservation Foundation:. A London Plane tree, which is thought may have inspired one of the world’s best-known pieces of music over 300 years ago, is still alive and well today in South West London and once again inspiring musicians. In 1712, when...
Eighty years after his cruel death in a Nazi camp, the Czech composer Erwin Schulhoff is having something of a revival this month, with an opera staged in Prague and two sonatas coming out on record. Coming of age in the Roaring Twenties, Schulhoff soaked up every fleeting trend – jazz, serialism, ragtime, nightclubs – without losing touch with his core purpose….
Opera North has announced the death of its co-founder, David Lloyd Jones, at the age of 87. He was a deceptively good conductor, with many recordings to his credit. It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that David Lloyd-Jones, Opera North’s founding Music Director, has died after an illness.
Earl Lee, assistant conductor of the Boston symphony, has been named music director of the Ann Arbor Symphony. Earl won this year’s Georg Solti conducting award. He competed in Ann Arbor against a strong field of:. Lina Gonzalez-Granados (LA Opera); Perry So (Orquesta Sinfónica de Navarra), Jacob Joyce (Assistant...
The US jazz trombonist Grachan Moncur III has died at his home in Newark, NJ, on his 85th birthday. His standout albums were Evolution (1963) with Jackie McLean and Lee Morgan, and Some Other Stuff (1964) with Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter.
