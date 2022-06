SANTA ROSA – Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram in Tuesday's election is right on the razor's edge between winning the race for sheriff or having to go to a November runoff election, with more ballots still to be counted. Updated results will be announced later Friday, according to Sonoma County Registrar Deva Proto, after her office continues processing absentee ballots. According to the latest unofficial election results, Engram appears to be barely above 50 percent of the vote, with 26,282 of the 52,561 votes counted on Election Night. If Engram drops below that 50 percent plus one vote, he...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO