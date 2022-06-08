ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana House District 26 primary election results: George Nikolakakos wins over Marci Marceau in Republican race

By Grady Higgins, Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago

George Nikolakakos earned the Republican nomination for Montana House District 26 Tuesday night, taking 436 votes. Opponent Marci Marceau received 314 votes in the primary election.

Nikolakakos will run against Democrat Kari Rosenleaf in the general election.

Nikolakakos served in the U.S. Air Force and Montana National Guard for 20 years and is running to pursue “housing attainability” that “preserves existing affordable housing, promotes new development, and takes advantage of incentives and creative solutions,” along with advocating for resources for public safety and other issues outlined on his website .

Nikolakakos said from talking to people in the community that people are feeling the financially "squeezed" right now and listed potential solutions as "smart deregulation, bolstering private property rights, streamlining ADUs (Accessory Dwelling nits) and a Montana Housing Tax Credit among other remedies."

Marci Marceau runs Luz’s Mexican Restaurant, named after her father and whose recipes inspired the menu. She ran to "promote regulation that will bring businesses (that compliment Great Falls) to our city and county rather than looking for ways for government hand outs."

There was a little drama at the ExpoPark Tuesday with a man wearing a hat in support of former President Donald Trump trying to wear it to vote, but being asked to take it off in order to comply with electioneering laws outlined in the Montana Code Annotated , Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore confirmed.

Moore said three deputies asked him to remove the hat and he said that it was “against his rights.” The officers escorted him out the door and he took his hat off and came back in and voted.

She said that after it was all said and done he shook hands with the officers.

Moore and poll workers put in nearly 24 hours of work at the ExpoPark on Tuesday. Moore said the main reason ballot counting went so late, past 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, was because of required counting of write-in ballots.

She said sometimes folks would write-in candidates from one party on another party's ballot, which Moore explained does not add to the candidate's official total, but election officials are still required to track them. Moore said things went very smoothly during the day and they were happy with that.

