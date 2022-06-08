The New Sugar Shack Location

Related
This Town Has One Of The Best Dining Experiences In Wisconsin
LANDMARK RESTAURANT - BAYFIELD, WISCONSIN. The perfect night out on the town in our Bayfield, WI restaurant. The Landmark Restaurant creates made-from-scratch upscale American and French cuisine that will tempt your taste buds and please your palate. I'm obsessed with this landscaping. To restore this place and continue keeping the...
Minnesota Home to One of the Best Gas Station Restaurants in the US
I feel like you don't typically hear about sit-down-style gas station restaurants, but they exist! And one of the best gas station restaurants in the country is right here in Minnesota. I haven't seen too many gas stations with sit-down restaurants. The only one I distinctly remember is the one...
WDIO-TV
Viking announces new 71-day world cruise, starting in Duluth
Viking Cruises has announced a brand-new 71-day Longitudinal World Cruise. Passengers will sail from Duluth all the way to Argentina, taking stops in New York, Mexico, the Galapagos, and even Antarctica. And that's only the start; this cruise will cover nine different countries across oceans, Great Lakes, and Rivers. This...
Fundraiser Started For Duluth Dog Critically Injured From Porcupine Encounter
Every pet owner in the Northland is wary of their four-legged friend having a confrontation with a porcupine. I've seen dogs owned by family members challenge a porcupine and wind up injured by a few quills stuck into them. That is traumatic enough and I can't imagine what the family...
cbs3duluth.com
Changes coming for the weekend
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Friday: Friday features more sunshine with partly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s across the Northland. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH. We begin to see more clouds fill in through the overnight hours on Friday night, which could lead to some rain for early Saturday morning. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 40s.
Sun Country Announces Decision About its Future in Duluth
Back in April of 2021, the Duluth International Airport announced that low-cost carrier and Minnesota-based Sun Country airlines would begin offering flights from the Twin Ports. Last year, Sun Country offered flights to Fort Myers, Florida, perfect for Twins fans wanting to catch spring training, and Phoenix, Arizona, perfect for...
Highway 194 + Midway Road Intersection In Duluth To Close Starting June 13
A summer-long project that will see the installation of a roundabout and an RCUT intersection along Midway Road will require the closing of a busy intersection and a posted detour starting Monday, June 13. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers that the intersection of Highway 194 and Midway Road will be closing to traffic on June 13 and will remain that way throughout the remainder of the summer - until the work is done.
Extras Needed For Christmas Movie Being Filmed In Minnesota
It's not every day that a movie is filmed here in Minnesota, but one is currently being made, and they need you to be the star. Ok, not the star, but the film's creators are looking for extras and are willing to pay you for your time. How cool would...
redlakenationnews.com
Bois Forte Band Gets 28,000 Acres of Land Back in Northern Minnesota
In the largest land-back agreement in Minnesota and one of the largest-ever in Indian Country, the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe today restored more than 28,000 acres of land within its reservation boundaries back to tribal ownership. The purchase of the 28,089 acres in northern Minnesota from...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth community, school district responds after student brings confederate flag to Denfeld
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Denfeld high schoolers staged a walkout Thursday after a student wore a confederate flag on campus. According to Duluth School District leaders, the student displayed and wore the confederate flag, which is largely viewed as a symbol of slavery, racism and of white supremacy, in the commons area Thursday morning.
WNMT AM 650
Break-In And Assault In Cloquet Home
CLOQUET, MN (CBS-3) – Cloquet Police are looking for a male intruder who attempted to rob an occupied home early Tuesday morning. According to the officers, it was after 4:30 a-m Tuesday when a residence on Boulder Drive reported that an intruder entered their home and physically assaulted one of them.
lptv.org
Itasca County Confirms High Rates of COVID-19 Cases, Another Resident Dies of the Disease
Itasca County Public Health recently confirmed that new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to spread since mid-May. According to their latest press release, as of June 7th, 182 new cases are confirmed over the last two weeks. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 40.6. In addition, another Itasca County resident died due to COVID-19. This death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 148. These rates have remained at this new high since mid-May. But, the public health officials state that the case numbers are not as severe as in the winter months.
3 Awesome Small Towns in Wisconsin
There are plenty of small towns in Wisconsin that are perfect for weekend getaways. A unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty awaits you in these destinations. Since they are spread out across the state, you're sure to find one that fits your needs. Consider Wisconsin's small towns the next time you're planning a getaway. You won't be disappointed.
Daily Telegram
Duluth woman settles 'huffing' lawsuit against 3M
DULUTH — Nearly a decade after she was paralyzed by a driver who passed out while inhaling dust remover, a Duluth woman has settled her years-long legal battle against 3M. Ashen Diehl, 42, sued the Twin Cities-based conglomerate in 2018, six years after she was hit while walking along an East Superior Street sidewalk with her daughter. The driver admitted to "huffing" the chemical compound from an aerosol can before the collision, which has left Diehl permanently in a wheelchair.
bemidjinow.com
Pillager man sentenced for drug crimes
A Pillager man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for multiple felony-level drug offenses, including drug sales in the first degree. Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom says 30-year-old Troy Anthony Frost appeared last Friday to enter a guilty plea and was sentenced to 65 months at that hearing.
What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?
The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
