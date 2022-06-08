Legals for June, 8 2022

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas The Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations within Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed flood hazard determinations shown on the preliminary FIRM and/or FIS report for Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to either adopt or show evidence of being already in effect in order to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. However, before these determinations are effective for floodplain management purposes, you will be provided an opportunity to appeal the proposed information. For information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, as well as a complete listing of the communities affected and the locations where copies of the FIRM are available for review, please visit FEMA's website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627). Published in the Mineral Independent on June 8, June 15, 2022. MNAXLP

Claude I. Burlingame Claude I. Burlingame, P.C. P. O. Box 1587 Thompson Falls, MT 59873 (406) 827-3372 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, SANDERS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JIM BROWN, Deceased. Cause No. DP 22-34, NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Cynthia Karnes, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Claude I. Burlingame, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 1587, Thompson Falls, MT 59873, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. DATED this 20th day of May 2022, at Plains, Montana. s// CYNTHIA KARNES, Personal Representative Published in the Clark Fork Valley Press on May 25 and June 1, June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Smiley Face Timber Sale is located within Section 32, T22N-R26W on the State's Plains Unit. Approximately 21,625 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on June 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid opening to ensure that your bid has been received. Bids must be accompanied by a deposit of $15,451.00, representing 5% of the minimum bid value of the sale in cashier's check, certified check, bank money order or bank draft to be applied to the first sale invoice for the successful bidder. Bid bonds will be accepted and, for the successful bidder, will be closed upon execution of the Timber Sale Contract and Timber Sale Bond. The sale will be awarded to the highest responsible bidder. Award of the timber sale is conditional upon approval of the timber sale by the State Board of Land Commissioners at their June 20, 2022 meeting. If the successful bidder is unable to execute the contract within 30 calendar days from the date the sale is awarded, the bid deposit will be retained by the Department as liquidated damages. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Prospective bidders can obtain the sale prospectus, sale contract and bid forms from the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Trust Land Management Division, in Missoula (406-542-4300). Visit our website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/trust/forest-management/timber-sale-information for upcoming sales and bid results. Published in the Clark Fork Valley press on June 1, June 8, June 15 and June 22, 2022. MNAXLP

Douglas R. Austin Attorney at Law P.O. Box 224 Superior, MT 59872 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, MINERAL COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF DANIELLE LOREN SUTTON Decease Probate No. DP-2022-9 Dept. No. 2 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to DANNY L. SUTTON, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 19th day of May, 2022. /s/ Danny L.Sutton Danny L. Sutton P.O. Box 1161 Superior, MT 59872 Published in the Mineral Independent on May 25 and June 1, June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

Douglas R. Austin P.O. Box 224 Superior, MT 59872 406-822-4771 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, MINERAL COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF ANN MARIE EBELT, Deceased Probate No. DP-2022-8 Dept No. 2 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to RODNEY K. EBELT, of 219 N. Harmony Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99016, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 18 day of May, 2022. /s/ Rodney K. Ebelt Rodney K. Ebelt 219 N. Harmony Road Spokane Valley, WA 99016 Published in the Mineral Independent on May 25 and June 1, June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS (NOI/RROF) 6/08/22 Grantee: Town of Superior PO Box 729 Superior, MT 59872 406-822-4672 TO ALL INTERESTED AGENCIES, GROUPS AND PERSONS: On or before 7/5/22, the above-named Town of Superior will request the Montana Department of Commerce to release funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, (as amended by the CARES Act), (PL93-383) for the following project: PROJECT, TITLE OR NAME: 38 Mullan Road W. Superior Building Rehabilitation PURPOSE OR NATURE OF PROJECT: Rehabilitation of Public Service building LOCATION (CITY, COUNTY, STATE): 38 Mullan Rd W, Superior, MT 59872 ESTIMATED COST OF PROJECT: $259,310 An Environmental Review Record documenting review of all project activities in respect to impacts on the environment has been made by the above-named Town of Superior. This Environmental Review Record is on file at the above address and is available for public examination or copying, upon request. The Town of Superior will undertake the project described above with Community Development Block Grant funds provided by the Montana Department of Commerce, under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, (as amended by the CARES Act). The Town of Superior is certifying to the Department of Commerce that the Town of Superior and Mayor Roni Phillips, in her official capacity as Mayor of the Town of Superior, consent to accept the jurisdiction of the federal courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to environmental reviews, decision-making, and action; and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The legal effect on the certification is that upon its approval, the Town of Superior may use the CDBG funds, and the Department of Commerce will have satisfied its responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 as delegated to the State of Montana through the 1981 Amendments to the Housing and Community Development Act. The Department of Commerce will accept an objection to its approval of the release of funds and acceptance of the certification only if it is on one of the following bases: (a) that the certification was not in fact executed by the chief executive officer or other officer approved by the Department of Commerce; that the applicant's environmental review record for the project indicates omission of a required decision, finding, or step applicable to the project in the environmental review process; the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by DOC; or another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental design. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and may be addressed to the CDBG Program, Department of Commerce, Community Development Division, P.O. Box 200523, 301 S. Park Avenue, Helena, Montana 59620. Objections to the release of funds on bases other than those stated above will not be considered by the Department of Commerce. No objection received after 7/05/22 will be considered by the Department of Commerce. Mayor Roni Phillips Chief Elected Official and Environmental Certifying Officer Town Hall PO Box 729 Superior, Montana 59872 Published in the Mineral Independent on June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP OF MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE DEBORGIA HIDEOUT, LLC (RYAN GUTIERREZ and RICHARD GUTIERREZ, Owner(s)) has applied to transfer Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 54-999-4948-001 to be operated at THE HIDEOUT BAR, 132 Deborgia Haugan Frontage Rd, De Borgia, Mineral County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Mineral County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 54-999-4948-001 and the applicant's name DEBORGIA HIDEOUT, LLC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before June 13, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or De Borgia. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov Published in the Mineral Independent on June 1 and June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP AND LOCATION OF MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE SIX8 SALOON LLC (Harris Eisenberg, Owner(s)) has applied to transfer Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 54-872-4927-001 to be operated at SIX8 SALOON, 625 Longhorn Ln, Superior, County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 54-872-4927-001 and the applicant's name SIX8 SALOON LLC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA,or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before June 18, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Superior. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. Published in the Mineral Independent on June 1, June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

Robert T. Bell Lance P. Jasper Reep, Bell & Jasper, P.C. P.O. Box 16960 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: (406) 541-4100 Facsimile: (406) 541-4101 Email:jasper@westernmontanalaw.com Attorneys for Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, SANDERS COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF DAVID LEROY KOSSOW, Deceased. Probate No.: DP-20-48 MOTION TO WITHDRAW AS COUNSEL OF RECORD COME NOW, Robert T. Bell and Lance P. Jasper of Reep, Bell & Jasper, P.C. and, hereby respectfully move this Court to withdraw as counsel of record. Counsel's motion is brought on the grounds and for the reason that counsel has not been in contact with Personal Representative since June of 2021 and attempts to contact Personal Representative have gone unanswered. Based on the foregoing, REEP, BELL & JASPER, P.C., Robert T. Bell and Lance P. Jasper respectfully request the Court issue an order allowing REEP, BELL & JASPER, P.C., Robert T. Bell and Lance P. Jasper to withdraw as counsel and provide that all further service of pleadings or notice of proceedings be served directly upon Chris Kossow at 5742 West Cavendale Drive, Eagle, Idaho 83616, ckossow@eaglesewer.org which is believed to be Personal Representative's last known contact information. Dated this 7th day of March, 2022. REEP, BELL & JASPER, P.C. /s/ Lance Jasper By: Lance Jasper CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE I, the undersigned, hereby certify that on the 7th day of March, 2022, a true and correct copy of the foregoing was served upon the following as indicated: [X] U.S. Mail [ ] Email [ ] Hand Delivery [ ] Federal Express Chris Kossow 5742 West Cavendale Drive Eagle, Idaho 83616 ckossow@eaglesewer.org [X] U.S. Mail [ ] Email [ ] Hand Delivery [ ] Federal Express Vicki Kossow 2004 23rd Street Pascagoula, Mississippi 39581 [X] U.S. Mail [ ] Email [ ] Hand Delivery [ ] Federal Express Michael Kossow 8531 Sullivan Way Durham, California 95938 Published in the Clark Fork Valley Press on May 25 and June 1, June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

Public Notice In order to comply with School District Policy and Montana State Nepotism Law MCA 2-2-302, let this be notice that Zack Lott is seeking employment with the St. Regis School District. Zack is a relative of a St. Regis School Board Trustee. Decision on hiring will be made at the June 15st at the School Board meeting at St. Regis School to be held at 6:00 p.m. Published in the Mineral Independent on June 8, June 15, 2022. MNAXLP