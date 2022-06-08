ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, MT

Legals for June, 8 2022

Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas The Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations within Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed flood hazard determinations shown on the preliminary FIRM and/or FIS report for Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to either adopt or show evidence of being already in effect in order to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. However, before these determinations are effective for floodplain management purposes, you will be provided an opportunity to appeal the proposed information. For information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, as well as a complete listing of the communities affected and the locations where copies of the FIRM are available for review, please visit FEMA's website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627). Published in the Mineral Independent on June 8, June 15, 2022. MNAXLP

Claude I. Burlingame Claude I. Burlingame, P.C. P. O. Box 1587 Thompson Falls, MT 59873 (406) 827-3372 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, SANDERS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JIM BROWN, Deceased. Cause No. DP 22-34, NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Cynthia Karnes, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Claude I. Burlingame, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 1587, Thompson Falls, MT 59873, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. DATED this 20th day of May 2022, at Plains, Montana. s// CYNTHIA KARNES, Personal Representative Published in the Clark Fork Valley Press on May 25 and June 1, June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Smiley Face Timber Sale is located within Section 32, T22N-R26W on the State's Plains Unit. Approximately 21,625 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on June 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid opening to ensure that your bid has been received. Bids must be accompanied by a deposit of $15,451.00, representing 5% of the minimum bid value of the sale in cashier's check, certified check, bank money order or bank draft to be applied to the first sale invoice for the successful bidder. Bid bonds will be accepted and, for the successful bidder, will be closed upon execution of the Timber Sale Contract and Timber Sale Bond. The sale will be awarded to the highest responsible bidder. Award of the timber sale is conditional upon approval of the timber sale by the State Board of Land Commissioners at their June 20, 2022 meeting. If the successful bidder is unable to execute the contract within 30 calendar days from the date the sale is awarded, the bid deposit will be retained by the Department as liquidated damages. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Prospective bidders can obtain the sale prospectus, sale contract and bid forms from the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Trust Land Management Division, in Missoula (406-542-4300). Visit our website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/trust/forest-management/timber-sale-information for upcoming sales and bid results. Published in the Clark Fork Valley press on June 1, June 8, June 15 and June 22, 2022. MNAXLP

Douglas R. Austin Attorney at Law P.O. Box 224 Superior, MT 59872 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, MINERAL COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF DANIELLE LOREN SUTTON Decease Probate No. DP-2022-9 Dept. No. 2 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to DANNY L. SUTTON, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 19th day of May, 2022. /s/ Danny L.Sutton Danny L. Sutton P.O. Box 1161 Superior, MT 59872 Published in the Mineral Independent on May 25 and June 1, June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

Douglas R. Austin P.O. Box 224 Superior, MT 59872 406-822-4771 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, MINERAL COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF ANN MARIE EBELT, Deceased Probate No. DP-2022-8 Dept No. 2 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to RODNEY K. EBELT, of 219 N. Harmony Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99016, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 18 day of May, 2022. /s/ Rodney K. Ebelt Rodney K. Ebelt 219 N. Harmony Road Spokane Valley, WA 99016 Published in the Mineral Independent on May 25 and June 1, June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS (NOI/RROF) 6/08/22 Grantee: Town of Superior PO Box 729 Superior, MT 59872 406-822-4672 TO ALL INTERESTED AGENCIES, GROUPS AND PERSONS: On or before 7/5/22, the above-named Town of Superior will request the Montana Department of Commerce to release funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, (as amended by the CARES Act), (PL93-383) for the following project: PROJECT, TITLE OR NAME: 38 Mullan Road W. Superior Building Rehabilitation PURPOSE OR NATURE OF PROJECT: Rehabilitation of Public Service building LOCATION (CITY, COUNTY, STATE): 38 Mullan Rd W, Superior, MT 59872 ESTIMATED COST OF PROJECT: $259,310 An Environmental Review Record documenting review of all project activities in respect to impacts on the environment has been made by the above-named Town of Superior. This Environmental Review Record is on file at the above address and is available for public examination or copying, upon request. The Town of Superior will undertake the project described above with Community Development Block Grant funds provided by the Montana Department of Commerce, under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, (as amended by the CARES Act). The Town of Superior is certifying to the Department of Commerce that the Town of Superior and Mayor Roni Phillips, in her official capacity as Mayor of the Town of Superior, consent to accept the jurisdiction of the federal courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to environmental reviews, decision-making, and action; and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The legal effect on the certification is that upon its approval, the Town of Superior may use the CDBG funds, and the Department of Commerce will have satisfied its responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 as delegated to the State of Montana through the 1981 Amendments to the Housing and Community Development Act. The Department of Commerce will accept an objection to its approval of the release of funds and acceptance of the certification only if it is on one of the following bases: (a) that the certification was not in fact executed by the chief executive officer or other officer approved by the Department of Commerce; that the applicant's environmental review record for the project indicates omission of a required decision, finding, or step applicable to the project in the environmental review process; the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by DOC; or another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental design. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and may be addressed to the CDBG Program, Department of Commerce, Community Development Division, P.O. Box 200523, 301 S. Park Avenue, Helena, Montana 59620. Objections to the release of funds on bases other than those stated above will not be considered by the Department of Commerce. No objection received after 7/05/22 will be considered by the Department of Commerce. Mayor Roni Phillips Chief Elected Official and Environmental Certifying Officer Town Hall PO Box 729 Superior, Montana 59872 Published in the Mineral Independent on June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP OF MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE DEBORGIA HIDEOUT, LLC (RYAN GUTIERREZ and RICHARD GUTIERREZ, Owner(s)) has applied to transfer Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 54-999-4948-001 to be operated at THE HIDEOUT BAR, 132 Deborgia Haugan Frontage Rd, De Borgia, Mineral County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Mineral County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 54-999-4948-001 and the applicant's name DEBORGIA HIDEOUT, LLC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before June 13, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or De Borgia. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov Published in the Mineral Independent on June 1 and June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP AND LOCATION OF MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE SIX8 SALOON LLC (Harris Eisenberg, Owner(s)) has applied to transfer Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 54-872-4927-001 to be operated at SIX8 SALOON, 625 Longhorn Ln, Superior, County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 54-872-4927-001 and the applicant's name SIX8 SALOON LLC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA,or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before June 18, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Superior. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. Published in the Mineral Independent on June 1, June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

Robert T. Bell Lance P. Jasper Reep, Bell & Jasper, P.C. P.O. Box 16960 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: (406) 541-4100 Facsimile: (406) 541-4101 Email:jasper@westernmontanalaw.com Attorneys for Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, SANDERS COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF DAVID LEROY KOSSOW, Deceased. Probate No.: DP-20-48 MOTION TO WITHDRAW AS COUNSEL OF RECORD COME NOW, Robert T. Bell and Lance P. Jasper of Reep, Bell & Jasper, P.C. and, hereby respectfully move this Court to withdraw as counsel of record. Counsel's motion is brought on the grounds and for the reason that counsel has not been in contact with Personal Representative since June of 2021 and attempts to contact Personal Representative have gone unanswered. Based on the foregoing, REEP, BELL & JASPER, P.C., Robert T. Bell and Lance P. Jasper respectfully request the Court issue an order allowing REEP, BELL & JASPER, P.C., Robert T. Bell and Lance P. Jasper to withdraw as counsel and provide that all further service of pleadings or notice of proceedings be served directly upon Chris Kossow at 5742 West Cavendale Drive, Eagle, Idaho 83616, ckossow@eaglesewer.org which is believed to be Personal Representative's last known contact information. Dated this 7th day of March, 2022. REEP, BELL & JASPER, P.C. /s/ Lance Jasper By: Lance Jasper CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE I, the undersigned, hereby certify that on the 7th day of March, 2022, a true and correct copy of the foregoing was served upon the following as indicated: [X] U.S. Mail [ ] Email [ ] Hand Delivery [ ] Federal Express Chris Kossow 5742 West Cavendale Drive Eagle, Idaho 83616 ckossow@eaglesewer.org [X] U.S. Mail [ ] Email [ ] Hand Delivery [ ] Federal Express Vicki Kossow 2004 23rd Street Pascagoula, Mississippi 39581 [X] U.S. Mail [ ] Email [ ] Hand Delivery [ ] Federal Express Michael Kossow 8531 Sullivan Way Durham, California 95938 Published in the Clark Fork Valley Press on May 25 and June 1, June 8, 2022. MNAXLP

Public Notice In order to comply with School District Policy and Montana State Nepotism Law MCA 2-2-302, let this be notice that Zack Lott is seeking employment with the St. Regis School District. Zack is a relative of a St. Regis School Board Trustee. Decision on hiring will be made at the June 15st at the School Board meeting at St. Regis School to be held at 6:00 p.m. Published in the Mineral Independent on June 8, June 15, 2022. MNAXLP

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Memorial scholarship created in honor of former Valley Press reporter

When he first got to Plains in 2014, it was no doubt a shock to Ben Granderson. As a new graduate from Corcoran College of Art and Design in Washington, D.C., Granderson traveled across most of the country from his home state of Maryland, responding to an ad seeking a reporter for the Valley Press. From the metropolitan areas of Maryland and the nation’s capital city to the mountainous splendor of Western Montana, it would have been easy to think this move might not work. Anyone who thought in such a manner did not know Ben Granderson. “Ben had always loved the outdoors, especially...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior resident opens Room to Breathe Counseling

Taking what you’re passionate about and turning it into your profession is every adult’s deepest aspiration; this is true whether you’re 18 or 58. And when your passion also coincides with meeting an important need in your own community, or in the world, the success is that much sweeter. The late Steve Jobs even claimed, “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” Superior resident, Lawana McGuffey recently started living out a career dream of hers after opening her own mental health practice called Room to Breathe Counseling. And it’s even more fulfilling than she imagined. “Though it...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Primary election: Loge secures win in HD-14

Rep. Denley Loge has secured another term in the Montana House following a hotly contested primary election. The St. Regis Republican tallied 66% of the vote in the June 7 election, compared to challenger Randy Mitchell’s 34%. Loge has represented House District 14 since 2017. His district spans both Sanders and Mineral counties. In Sanders County, Loge accumulated 875 votes compared to Mitchell’s 545. In Mineral County, Loge had 898 votes with Mitchell getting 395 there. Loge described the primary as “pretty heated,” but said his approachability and trust within the community put him over the top. “We have a lot of angry people …...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Rain doesn't damper Plains Days spirit

As the spring raindrops began falling a bit harder on those waiting for the start of the annual Plains Days Parade this past Saturday, an elderly gentleman from Thompson Falls summed it all up. “We are from Montana,” said Floyd Swope as he wheeled his daughter’s small dog in a baby carriage among the dozen or more tents set up by vendors and food purveyors who put together their portable shops at first light. “Rain isn’t going to stop anything. When we left Thompson Falls it was pouring, I’m glad that is not happening here. We wanted to get out of...
PLAINS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, MT
County
Mineral County, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Mineral County, MT
Government
State
Mississippi State
Plains, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
De Borgia, MT
City
Plains, MT
Local
Montana Government
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

5/25/22 Motor Vehicle Incident, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputies responded took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 32, Transferred call to MHP. Property Damage, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded Controlled Burn, Terrace Court, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn. Abandoned Motor Vehicle, Fish Creek Road, Alberton, Deputy responded, unable to locate. Animal Complaint, Thompson DeBorgia Road, DeBorgia, Transferred call to Fish and Game. Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 25, Deputy issued warning. Motor Vehicle Incident, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 27, Deputy issued warnings. One...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Body found in Clark Fork River ID'd as missing woman

Authorities in Mineral County have identified the body of a woman recovered from the Clark Fork River last month. According to Mineral County Sheriff Michael Toth, dental records confirmed the body as 33-year-old Mineral County resident Rebecca Barsotti. Barsotti was last seen July 20, 2021 at the Town Pump in Superior. She was reported missing the next day and her vehicle and some personal items were found at a swimming hole on the Clark Fork River near Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream. Barsotti’s disappearance set off an extensive water, ground and air...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Haaland joins CSKT Bison Range celebration

PABLO — A three-day community celebration filled with song, dance, speeches and community sharing marked the official return of management of the Bison Range at Moiese to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes last weekend, a move that includes the transfer of more than 18,000 acres into trust for the Tribes. The history of the bison herd and the deep significance of the transfer was acknowledged by several speakers and visitors throughout the weekend, including CSKT Tribal Council Chairman Tom McDonald and several elders, U.S. Senator Jon Tester, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Director Martha Williams...
PABLO, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Federal Court#Politics Federal#Incorporated Areas#Flood Insurance Rate#Special Flood Hazard Area#Fis#Ava
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Riverdogs' bats heat up in Bitterroot

As baseball fans know, there are two basic functions to winning games: pitching and hitting. Yes, there are other factors like errors and base running mistakes, even inclement weather, but if you hit well and pitch well chances are you will overcome the other factors most of the time. That in essence sums up the four games played this past week by the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs, who started the week with a blowout 12-3 road loss to the Kalispell Lakers Thursday evening. That loss squared the Dogs season record at 10-10. In that loss to Kalispell, Clark Fork had seven hits to...
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Memorial Day ceremonies in Plains

From atop the serene hillside on which the Plains Cemetery sits, a sweeping view of the Clark Fork Valley unfolds below. In the background whispy fingers of impending rain seem almost surreal as they are lit up by the evening sun straining to break through the dark clouds. Undisturbed by approaching weather and focused on the solemn duty of the moment, members of the Horse Plains VFW honor guard stand at attention as tributes are read explaining the seriousness and pride of the moment. Those words, while comforting, need not be read to the several dozen veterans, friends and families who gathering this...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County outdoor burn permits online

The General and Essential Agriculture and Prescribed Wildland Outdoor Burning Seasons permits are now available online. If you are planning to burn, please remember that all outdoor burning requires a burn permit, and the only material that may be disposed of by burning is untreated wood and vegetation generated onsite. Permits can be obtained for free or renewed online for free at https://app.egovmt.com/burnpermit/. Online you can obtain a burn permit, activate your existing burn permit every day you wish to burn, edit or reprint an existing permit and renew your old burn permit annually. If an online process is not an...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Drinks
News Break
Politics
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Second phase of Flat Creek cleanup planned

It was 20 years ago that the Federal EPA came to Superior to investigate the possibility of soil contamination. That is when the first critical action removal was performed. “We listed Flat Creek to the Superfund national priorities list in September of 2009,” explains Allie Archer, EPA Superfund Project Manager. “And Flat Creek in Superior became a Superfund site. Superior’s cleaning was completed in 2011 and 2012. The lawns have been remediated and driveways have been refurbished.” But another phase is coming this summer that moves farther up the watershed. "Legacy mine waste" is what it is known as in environmental...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Ed Fontaine receives the Bronze Star

Ed Fontaine and his wife Debbie live in a four-lot subdivision below the community of Cabin City in the Henderson area. Ed is a humble, yet bonafide war hero who recently received recognition from an event that happened 55 years ago. “Peter Nebe and I were a ‘gun team’ for 3rd Platoon, A-Company, 2/502 Parachute Infantry Battalion, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.” This is his story leading up to the fight on a hill in Chu Lai, Vietnam October 7, 1967: “It may help your perspective to know that machine gun teams in Vietnam had an exceedingly high casualty rate because all...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

McAllister and Lawson shine at 6-man all-star game

Throughout their years playing for the Hot Springs Savage Heat, now graduated seniors Jack McAllister and Kyle Lawson were often the two best players on the football field. The two best friends carried the Savage Heat to four straight winning seasons as the Heat ruled the roost in Western Montana six-man football. They would then transition to the basketball courts where the pair were a matchup headache for opposing coaches with their husting, hard-nosed play. McAllister and Lawson, which sounds like a good name for a law firm, hooked up routinely on pass and catch touchdowns, rapid attack running plays and stellar efforts...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Dixon cemetery cleaned up for Memorial Day

Rest in Peace is a time-honored saying wishing the dearly departed well. For Veterans it is a sacred honor and right to be buried in a proper place of peace and serenity. With that in mind, it was easy to see why the little cemetery in the hills north of the tiny town of Dixon, with the splendid view of towering, snow-capped mountains and rolling pastures feeding cattle in the fields below was chosen as a place of quiet and serenity. But that was more than 100 years ago and in the interim the burial grounds have fallen into a state of disrepair...
DIXON, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Paradise sewer board rejects county offer

Thanks, but no thanks. That was the message the Paradise Sewer Board delivered to county officials who had hoped to assume control of the controversial and beleaguered sewer construction project that may grind to a long term halt given the Board’s latest response to an offer two weeks ago to take over the multi-million project and provide funding to bail the Board out of financial distress. The meeting, which had been moved back to the “Clubhouse”, an outbuilding at a town church and which drew another packed house crowd, opened with just four of the five commissioners in attendance. Following a recent election...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Community Calendar

Plains Public Library Summer Reading Program Sign-up Party June 11 - 10 a.m. at the library Art & Science Family Day June 25 - 2 p.m. at the Paradise Center West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed. 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Deborgia School House behind the fire hall. Plains-Paradise Senior Center meals Wed.& Fri. Lunch 11:45 a.m. Bus available to and from the Center. Bingo after lunch. Menu subject to change. 406-826-3018 TOPS meeting Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Friday noon at Plains Alliance Church library 11:00 First visit free. Plains Public Library Open Mon. - Thurs. 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Visit the...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show revs up

When a family event grows in size a little bit every year, isn’t that a good sign people like it? That it’s fun, entertaining and even educational? For Mineral County, the Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show attracts locals, but entries come from Hamilton to Kalispell, northern Idaho to eastern Washington. “We set a record last year with 128 cars and are looking to set a new record this year,” shares Mike Curtin who has been a primary piston in making this such a great day. “It will always be called the Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show as that name is...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hunter ed instructors honored

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors recently in Missoula. Deb Regan of Superior, and Mark Petroni of the Missoula area were honored for 35 years of service as an instructor for Hunter Education.
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
75
Followers
183
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy